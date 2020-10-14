Exynos 1080: after appearing in AnTuTu, Samsung confirms that the chip will have Cortex-A78

Update (14/10/2020) by JS

The next chipset for midsize phones, the Exynos 1080, recently appeared in the AnTuTu benchmark showing that it may outperform the Snpadragon 865 Plus, but the comparison is not suitable as they are chips of different categories, although it could. give even more. quality for the A line of the South Korean manufacturer.

Samsung’s semiconductor division recently confirmed that the company’s next chip will feature ARM’s Cortex-A78 processor cores, as well as the Mali-G78 GPU. In practice, according to ARM, this represents a 20% performance increase over the Cortex-A77, which is currently used in the Exynos 980 of the Galaxy A51 5G.

Obviously, the public will not have confirmation of all the configurations of this processor until the launch of the premium intermediates A51 and A72, which should happen in the coming months.

Original article (09/10/2020)

The Exynos 1080, successor to the Exynos 980 processor, has just been officially announced, and while it’s not the most powerful chipset that Samsung has planned for 2021 (it would be the Exynos 2100), it still shows interesting results.

In a recent interview, Dr. Yimao Cai, a member of the South Korean brand’s research and development team, revealed that the component is capable of achieving scores over 650,000 points in AnTuTu.

These numbers are impressive, as they surpass the 615,000 points reached by the ROG Phone 3 (practice here) in the popular benchmark app. Interestingly, the Samsung chip is expected to make its commercial debut not in a product of the brand itself, but in the upcoming vivo X60.





Additionally, Dr Pan Xuebao, director of the Samsung Semiconductor Research Institute in China, revealed information about the chipset in question.

It will be made in 5 nanometer lithograph, the same one used by Apple on the A14, Huawei on the Kirin 9000 and Qualcomm on the Snapdragon 875 – furthermore, it will debut as the first to feature Cortex-A78 cores. .

According to official ARM figures, these cores are capable of running at 2.1 GHz and offer 20% more performance compared to the A77, which means that we are talking about a noticeable performance boost over the the previous generation.

For the Mali-G78 GPU, the performance gains are also remarkable – after all, we are talking about a two-generation graphics chip after the G76 in the Exynos 980.