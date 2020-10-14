Uncategorized
Global Pathogen-Specific Kits Market Industry Information, Trends, Outlook, Analysis and Forecast to 2027|Industry Key Players-Diagenode Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Inc
Pathogen-specific kits market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising number of foodborne illness is expected to create new opportunity for the market.
Pathogen-specific kits market report delivers comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the estimations of various segments and sub-segments of the market. Furthermore, the statistical and numerical data such as facts and figures are represented very neatly in the report by using charts, tables or graphs. The report also includes detailed profiles of market’s major manufacturers and importers who are dominating the market. This transformation in market landscape is mainly observed due to the moves of key players or brands which include developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry.
Segmentation: Pathogen-Specific Kits Market
By Contaminant Type
(E Coli, Salmonella, Listeria, Campylobacter, Pseudomonas, Cronobacter, Coliforms, Clostridium perfringens, Legionella, Others),
Type
(Products, Services),
Food Type
(Meat & Poultry, Dairy, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Beverage, Water, Pharma Drugs, Others),
Consumer Type
(Service Lab, Industry, Governmental/Non-Profit Organization),
Application
(Food Safety, Diagnostics, Pathology, Clinical Research, Forensics, Drug Delivery),
End-Users
(Diagnostic Centers, Pathology Laboratories, Hospitals, Blood Banks, Pharmaceutical Companies),
Distribution Channel
(Direct Tender, Retail Sales),
Country
(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Rising number of foodborne illness is expected to create new opportunity for the market.
Increasing demand for faster & reliable test results is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factor such as increasing R&D activities, rising acceptance of PCR & immunoassay-based technologies, rising awareness about food contamination and rising awareness about the advantages of pathogen specific kits is expected to enhance market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.
