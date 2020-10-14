Global Healthcare Chatbots Market 2020 Global Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, impact of COVID-19 on Business Growth ||Buoy Health, Inc., Infermedica, Babylon, Baidu, Inc., Ada Health GmbH, PACT Care BV, Woebot, GYANT.COM

Global healthcare chatbots market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 122.0 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 542.3 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 20.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising adoption of smart device and increasing connectivity.

Healthcare Chatbots market report delivers comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the estimations of various segments and sub-segments of the market. Furthermore, the statistical and numerical data such as facts and figures are represented very neatly in the report by using charts, tables or graphs. The report also includes detailed profiles of market’s major manufacturers and importers who are dominating the market. This transformation in market landscape is mainly observed due to the moves of key players or brands which include developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the healthcare chatbots market are HealthTap, Inc., Anboto, Sensely, Buoy Health, Inc., Infermedica, Babylon, Baidu, Inc., Ada Health GmbH, PACT Care BV, Woebot, GYANT.COM, Inc., Creative Virtual, Your.MD, Synthetix Ltd., Next IT Corp., CX Company, Inbenta Technologies Inc., eGain, Nuance Communications, Inc. and eCreations. Healthcare Chatbots Market Region Segmentation: North America Country (United States, Canada) South America Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea) Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy) Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Segmentation: Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Split By Component

(Software, Service), Split By Deployment Model

(On-premise Model, Cloud-based Model), Split By Application

(Diagnosis & medical aid, Appointment scheduling), Split By End-User

(Patients, Healthcare Providers, Insurance Companies, Others), Split By Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers: Rising demand for virtual health assistance is a major factor leading to industry growth

Constant innovations and technological developments in the industry will act as a major market driver

Constant innovations and technological developments in the industry will act as a major market driver Market Restraints: Increasing concerns related to data privacy is acting as a major restraint for the market

Lack of knowledge for chatbot development will also hamper the market demand Table of Contents: 1 Introduction 2 Research Methodologies 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights 5 Market Overview 6 Industry Trends 7 Compliance in Healthcare Chatbots Market 8 Healthcare Chatbots Market, By Service 9 Healthcare Chatbots Market, By Deployment Type 10 Healthcare Chatbots Market, By Organization Size 11 Healthcare Chatbots Market Analyses, By Vertical 12 Geographic Analyses North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa
13 Competitive Landscapes
14 Detailed Company Profiles
15 Related Reports

