Microsoft Edge evolves, Chrome dominates, and Internet Explorer resists

Chrome dominates the PC internet browser market, but that’s not all. It’s also the number one solution for mobile devices. Microsoft’s new Edge continues to evolve, but it will be a while before Google is affected.

The latest statistics from NetMarketShare on the various Internet browsers show the dominance of Google. While Chrome’s market share has declined slightly, it’s overwhelming. It rises from 70.89% to 69.94% within one month. At the same time, Microsoft Edge is doing fine. Its presence improves as its popularity increases. It increases from 8.52% to 8.84%. The same dynamic is seen with Mozilla as Firefox climbs from 7.11% to 7.19%.

Google Chrome and the competition

Google Chrome is therefore by far the number one browser. With the launch of Microsoft Edge Chromium, Microsoft can come back into force, but without being a real threat at the moment. We talk about Chrome knowing that Firefox couldn’t keep its third place.

It is interesting to note that Internet Explorer is still there. He even allows himself to increase his presence. It increases from 3.79% to 3.88%. The browser has no future, but Microsoft is aware of the problem. The company invites you to ditch it in favor of Edge, which is available on Windows 10, 8.1, 8 and 7. In reality, Internet Explorer is only still available for compatibility reasons. He no longer benefits from innovations.

Redmond explains

“Internet Explorer is a compatibility solution. We do not support any new web standards. While many websites work very well, developers simply stop testing Internet Explorer overall. You test with modern browsers. “”

A Linux version of Microsoft Edge is also in the works. A first preview is planned for the next few weeks.

Microsoft Edge has a hidden media player. How do I activate it?