Global Eating Disorders (EDs) Market Expanding Application Areas To Drive The Global Market Growth 2027 |INSYS THERAPEUTICS, INC, Omeros Corporation, KUHNIL, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alkermes

Eating disorder market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing with the healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of mental health disorders worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global eating disorders (EDs) market are GlaxoSmithKline plc., INSYS THERAPEUTICS, INC, Omeros Corporation, KUHNIL, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alkermes, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Abbott, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Eisai Co., Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Amgen Inc., Nestlé, BioGaia AB, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company among others.

Segmentation: Global Eating Disorders (EDs) Market

Eating Disorders (EDs) Market By Type

Anorexia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

Binge Eating Disorder

Pica

Rumination Disorder

Avoidant or Restrictive Food Intake Disorder

Others

Eating Disorders (EDs) Market By Drugs

Antidepressants

Antipsychotics

Calcium Plus Vitamin D Supplement

Gastrointestinal Stimulants

Others

Eating Disorders (EDs) Market By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Eating Disorders (EDs) Market By Distribution Channel

Direct

Retail

Eating Disorders (EDs) Market By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

Eating disorder market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

Market Drivers:

Increasing cases of patients suffering from anorexia and bulimia is expected to drive the growth of the market

Genetics, unusual level of biochemical in the body is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising stress is expected to drive the growth of the market

Psychological and environmental factors is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulatory policies can also act as a restricting factor for this market growth

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

