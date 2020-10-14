Intel Rocket Lake Could Come With A Big Jump In Games, AVX-512 And Support For Z490 Cards

The day before the announcement of the highly anticipated AMD Ryzen 5000 family of processors, Intel sent a message to gamers around the world confirming the launch of its 11th Gen Rocket Lake for desktops in early 2021. Without revealing many details, the Santa giant Clara has just confirmed that this will be the first line for consumers to support PCI-E Gen 4.

Now, a little over a week later, the first more complete leaks are starting to appear, thanks to the ITCooker and MebiuW leaks. Both have a good track record of success, with the existence of AMD Ryzen 4000G processors being one of the newer ones.

Rumors 05 Oct

Rumors 08 Oct

From information released by ITCooker, it looks like the Intel Rocket Lake family will really be bringing news to consumers. Although remaining in 14nm lithography, the new chips are expected to bring the first architectural change for the blue team since the arrival of the 6th generation Skylake processors in 2015. According to the leaker, the cores will bring the Cypress architecture, a mix of 10th Generation Ice Lake Family Sunny Cove with 11th Generation Willow Cove Tiger Lake Series.

With up to 8 cores and 16 threads, a big change from the Comet Lake family, which reaches 10 cores and 20 threads, Rocket Lake chips would practically double core cache, with L1 reaching 48KB and L2 reaching 512KB. , compared to 32 KB and 256 KB of the previous generation. These changes would mainly benefit games, allowing Intel to regain leadership in this segment.





Other strong points would be the support of AVX-512, useful mainly for artificial intelligence, and the compatibility with Z490 cards, thus allowing users who already have Comet Lake chips to upgrade without too much difficulty. . However, ITCooker points out some drawbacks: the AVX-512 would increase the temperature and consumption of the chips, while the low core count would keep Intel behind AMD in some scenarios.

Along with this, leaker MeubiuW brought in some information about the overclocking ability of the Rocket Lake family, which should impress. Users would be able to easily maintain 5 GHz across all cores, while the clock increase of the more powerful chips would be considerably high, with the new Core i9 reaching 5.5 GHz. Additionally, the Core i9 and Core i7 would have the same 8-core, 16-thread setup, with speed differences only.

The leaker also confirmed that, despite compatibility with older cards, new 500 series chipsets would be released, with a big novelty for the B560: the ability to overclock memories, something previously reserved only for more premium cards. .

The 11th-gen Intel Rocket Lake family is slated to launch in March 2021, with prices oddly lower than AMD’s with the Ryzen 5000. The Core i7 Rocket Lake would hit the market for $ 400, compared to $ 449 for the Ryzen 7 5800X. , while the Core i5 Rocket Lake would fetch between $ 250 and $ 300, just below the $ 299 Ryzen 5 5600X. Even so, AMD is already gearing up its Ryzen 5 5600 for a supposed $ 220, retaining many of the features of the X variant. We can only wait the next few months for more news.