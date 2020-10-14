iPhone 12, Apple gives an appointment on October 13th at 7 p.m., review

It’s now official, Apple will unveil its next generation of smartphones, the iPhone 12, on October 13th. The appointment will be at 7:00 p.m. to find out if the rumors are correct.

The fans have to wait another week. The next generation of Apple’s smartphone, the iPhone 12, will be officially presented on October 13th at 7 p.m. The exact content of this second keynote at the end of 2020 is not known. The indiscretions evoke other novelties with an audio headset called AirPod Studio and a new generation of HomePods with speakers attached, but no further details.

iPhone 12, direction 5G?

Apple’s invitation is often vague. However, the company mentions speed. Is this an indication of 5G support? It’s difficult to position yourself knowing that this could also point to the company’s next A14 processor.

Regarding this new iPhone 12, the lineup is said to consist of four models, all of which are supported by the support of 5G and an OLED screen. The Apple brand would have planned several sizes with a 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and a version with a 6.7-inch screen. It would be called iPhone 12 Pro Max

So far nothing revolutionary has been announced. Improvements and some aesthetic changes are to be expected, but all with gentleness and caution. Some speak of an approach to standardizing the design.

Multiple leaks also indicate a change on the bundle side. The iPhone 12 could be more expensive than its predecessor. To reduce the cost of offering 5G support, Apple decided to remove the charger and headphones from the package. The box of the iPhone 12 would be reduced to a smartphone and a USB cable.

After all, the iPhone 12 is expected to be priced at $ 749, or $ 50 more than the iPhone 11 price when it was released.