PAC-MAN GEO launched for mobile phones with real city maps

Fans of the classic PAC-MAN game – which was popularized in the 80’s and 90’s at Atari – can now relive the old days of the game in a mobile version. The title arrives for mobile devices with Android and iOS operating systems under the name PAC-MAN GEO and can now be downloaded from the Google and Apple app stores.

PAC-MAN GEO uses a system based on Google Maps and with this it manages to simulate some real cities to be reproduced on the game map. Of course it will not be possible to see the cities as they actually are with their sites, buildings and monuments, but instead it is possible to “run” through their streets directly from the game.

So far, ten phases have already been preconfigured in the first commercialized version of PAC-MAN GEO, including one “localized” in Brazil and the United States. Some European and Asian countries are also the scene of the match.

However, the player can still create their own level anywhere on the globe, so it is possible to play PAC-MAN GEO on the street of your house as usual. Nevertheless, it is important to note that there are some locations that are not accepted by the game if it does not have a considerable number of streets for good gameplay.

To create a map, just click on a blank area of ​​the map and zoom in until you find the region you want. It is also possible to use the GPS location to go directly to the user’s address and find the best street to start the match.

Another classic that was relaunched recently was the console itself on which PAC-MAN succeeded. In this case, the Atari VCS is almost ready to be sent to crowdfunding supporters to revive the classic, and after that, it should be available in stores in various parts of the world for sale.

PAC-MAN GEO

Developer: BANDAI NAMCO

Free

Size: depends on the platform