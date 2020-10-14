Rocket Lake-S CPU, will you see yourself with the 500 series chipsets in March 2021?

Future 11th generation “Rocket Lake-S” core processors will be accompanied by new chipsets, the 500 series. A mysterious roadmap announces a date of at least one period, the month of March 2021.

This document (via TechPowerUp) appears to be from an Intel presentation aimed at a partner. We are dealing with a roadmap that highlights the arrival of new chipsets, the 500 series, in a few months. The goal is March 2021.

It is therefore likely that this launch will be accompanied by new processors, the “Rocket Lake-S” core chips. Why ? The tradition at Intel is that new processors are always accompanied by a new chipset that spawns a new motherboard. For example, even the 9th generation “Coffee Lake Refresh” with the introduction of the Z390 and the B365 was accompanied by innovations in this area.

Rocket Lake-S processor, compatibility with the existing one

On the other hand, it is very likely that compatibility with the existing one is guaranteed. The current 400 series LGA 1200 motherboards should clearly support these future processors. This will go through a BIOS update. Likewise, motherboards of the 500 series should be able to support the current Comet Lake S CPUs of the 10th generation.

The roadmap also highlights that Intel intends to address all market segments, from overclockers and existing gamers (chipset Z590) to entry-level configurations (chipset H510) to premium and mid-level desktop PCs. Range (H570 and B560 chipsets).

In April 2021, two more solutions will appear with the Q570 chipset for commercial desktops and the W580 for workstations.

The big novelty of this 500 family should be in the PCIe. PCIe 4.0 would be part of it (some will say).

Intel Rocket Lake-S processor, performance and TDP