Privacy at a glance! Android 12 can provide native support for Wireguard VPN

With frequent discussions about internet privacy, many users have discovered VPN services, which are a way to hide their online browsing from their ISP or any spy. The effectiveness of some of these services is so great that often even streaming platforms fail to identify the user’s real identity, releasing the catalog of that region that the VPN has virtually assigned to the. user.

Google has seemed willing to invest in this kind of privacy-focused technology: XDA developers have found that the Android 12 kernel consistently includes support for Wireguard’s VPN. The news can be good as the software is ingrained in the system and would tend to offer greater protection to the user.

It is too early to know the research giant’s plans with this and if the project will indeed be successful. Either way, the most interesting thing about the adoption of Wireguard VPN is that it is free and works more like a VPN manager, i.e. users have it. use as a bridge to the services offered by companies that sell VPN proxies. .

In the coming months, we should see new downloads in the official Android repository with information about this implementation, such as new APIs that will actually enable the systemic operation of Wireguard on Android 12.

Android 12 is only expected to start receiving comments from Google at the end of the first half of next year, when the search giant will formalize the OS version of the year. The official release, on the other hand, usually takes place in early September.

And you, what do you think of this possible concern of Google with the security and the confidentiality of the users? Tell us in the comments!