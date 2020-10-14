Western Digital, a new WD Black SSD, made an appointment on October 8, 2020

Western Digital is pleased to announce a major online event dedicated to the next generation of WD_Black storage. The date is set for October 8th.

The manufacturer is mainly aimed at gamers, fans and advanced users. Due to the global health situation, the event will take place online via the Twitch platform. The invitation doesn’t provide many details, but we still have a few pointers.

WD_Black Digital Event, what is it?

This is a conference for WD_Black storage solutions. Over the years this brand has grown from a range of “fast” hard drives in the “mainstream” segment to high-end gaming-oriented products. This now includes the company’s fastest NVMe SSD flash storage drives, external SSDs for game consoles, and external hard drives.

Typically, Western Digital will introduce its next generation WD Black NVMe SSD as the successor to the current SN750. You can read our test again.

Three markets are mentioned in the invitation: PCs, game consoles and laptops.