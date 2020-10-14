Warning, Netflix: Amazon Prime Video threatens the leadership of the main streaming competitor

Netflix has invested heavily in content, but it looks like that may not be enough to keep its competitors, like Amazon Prime Video, from falling far behind. This is highlighted by data from the survey conducted by Reelgood, which indicated significant growth for the video platform Amazon, which is almost reaching its main rival.

As you can see in the graph below, Netflix had a 32% market share of the streaming market in the second quarter. Tranche which fell to 25% in the third, very close to 21% of Prime Video, which increased by 1% compared to the previous quarter.

Hulu appears in third place in the United States with a 19-15% drop, while the most significant growth comes from HBO Max, which is likely due to the fact that it debuted in May and has iconic productions such as Matrix, Joker, Rick and Morty and Game of Thrones, audience leaders according to Reelgood’s ranking.

Apple TV + was not mentioned in the survey, probably due to the low market share and its main concern at the moment is not exactly the number of subscribers, but rather to create an attractive catalog based only on original productions, a risky attitude, but which can work in the long term.

The growth of Prime Video is also due to the combination of services offered by Amazon, which includes free shipping on select products, Prime Music, Prime Reading and Prime Gaming, which offer much more for a much lower monthly fee (9.90 R $) compared to Netflix, which charges R $ 45.90 to only offer streaming on 4 simultaneous devices with the same picture quality.

