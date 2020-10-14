SX750, Silverstone offers SFX in 80Plus Platinum and Full Modular

SilverStone announces a new SFX power supply, the SX750. It aims at compact configurations and small housings and is characterized by very solid mechanics and details.

This SX750 block is a power supply in SFX format. It is aimed at small spaces with very modest dimensions. Its depth is, for example, only 10 cm. It has a constant output of 750 watts to meet the requirements of a muscular configuration type “gaming”.

SW750 power supply, details

The manufacturer announces 80Plus certification in one of its highest awards, the Platinum. We have a real hunt for waste of energy. This will save some savings on your electricity bill while reducing the need for cooling.

The equipment is based on 100% modular cable management, a single + 12V rail and a 92 mm fan, which is responsible for the fresh air supply. Note that the device will stop completely if the device is not used much (max. 260 watts). All cables are flat to facilitate installation in small and tight spaces. With 750 watts under the hood, the Beautiful is equipped with a 24-pin ATX, three 8-pin EPS, four 6 + 2-pin PCIe, eight SATA, three Molex and a floppy disk.