Black Friday 2020: Google searches show event could be bigger than in 2019

This week started with the Prime Day promotion, which is first taking place in Brazil and is preliminary commercial action on Black Friday. And speaking of “Black Friday,” there’s a good chance that the 2020 primary submission date may even overtake 2019.

The information is based on searches on Google for the term, allowing the public to know more about upcoming offers. Unlike in previous years, the resulting social isolation of Covid-19 caused many people to start worrying more about their homes, to the point that the ‘food and drink’ category increased by 40%, this which represents 23% more than in 2019.

Last year, however, the research champion had been the ‘furniture and decor’ category, something which is growing steadily and may be even more important for capital movements this year as the forties were a time of high. looking for offers related to this.

Even though the information seems to relate to what can happen, in fact, it is the result of a historical price analysis so that buyers know they are taking the products at the best prices when they are. about to buy from online and offline stores. .

“The date has lasted longer and the consumer has become more mature. If you look at the level that searches have reached, there is no point in lowering, ”said Gleidys Salvanha, retail sales director at Google Brazil, on the possible historic result of Black Friday 2020.

Despite this, the highest rate of purchases is expected to be via the web due to any fears of contamination created by the pandemic, as well as the perks made available by e-commerce giants, such as coupons and cashbacks of different values, expected growth between 30% and 74%, respectively.

Black Friday 2020 is scheduled to take place on November 27, and TudoCelular will be doing live coverage looking for the best deals for those looking for new tech devices to buy later this year.

