GeForce 456.71 WHQL is coming, what’s new?

Game Ready drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Before the start of a new title, our driver team works until the last minute to ensure that all performance improvements and bug fixes are included for the best gameplay on day one.

Game ready for Call of Duty: Black Ops PC Cold War Beta

This new Game Ready driver adds support for the upcoming Open Beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Additionally, this driver enables NVIDIA Reflex to be supported in beta, allowing GeForce gamers to reduce system latency and improve game responsiveness.

Support for the upcoming Open Beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. NVIDIA Reflex for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta Administrator permissions are now required to perform an EDID override

Fixed issues

[Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition]: Enabling hardware accelerated GPU scheduling results in a lower frame rate. [3129590][G-SYNC]: When starting a game in full screen mode, adaptive sync monitors might trigger a black screen when G-SYNC is enabled. [200660138][Fortnite][Notebook]: The game may crash when using RTX Shadows / Reflection for some notebook configurations in the game. [200655541]

Windows 7 problems

[Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, the display settings cannot be changed through the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]

Windows 10 problems

[World of Warcraft Shadowlands]: When the frame rate is greater than 60 FPS and the display settings are high, moving characters indicate a tiny twitch / stutter. [200647563][Sunset Overdrive]: The game may show random green corruption if depth of field is enabled in the in-game settings. [2750770][Call of Duty – Warzone]: Freestyle doesn’t work. (200593020)[Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may have a black stripe on certain routes during a race. [2781776][Fortnite]: When playing the game in 4K resolution, I experience a blue screen crash pointing to nvlddmkm.sys. [200645328]To work around this, set the resolution to less than 4 KB.[Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs cannot be selected. [2810884]You may have problems installing the NVIDIA Control Panel from the Windows Store.[YouTube]: The video playback stutters when scrolling on the YouTube page. [3129705][G-SYNC]: When G-SYNC is activated on some Freesync displays, half of the screen will go black. [3133895][GeForce RTX 3080/3090]: Samsung G9 49 “display goes black at 240 Hz. [3129363][Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, the display settings cannot be changed through the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188][Notebook]: Some Pascal-based high refresh rate notebooks may randomly drop to 60Hz while gaming. [3009452]

NVIDIA TITAN series:

NVIDIA TITAN RTX, NVIDIA TITAN V, NVIDIA TITAN XP, NVIDIA TITAN X (Pascal), GeForce GTX TITAN X, GeForce GTX TITAN, GeForce GTX TITAN Black, GeForce GTX TITAN Z.

GeForce RTX 30 series:

GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080

GeForce RTX 20 series:

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, GeForce RTX 2080, GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, GeForce RTX 2070, GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER, GeForce RTX 2060

GeForce 16 series:

GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER, GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, GeForce GTX 1660, GeForce GTX 1650

GeForce 10 series:

GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, GeForce GTX 1080, GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, GeForce GTX 1070, GeForce GTX 1060, GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, GeForce GTX 1050, GeForce GT 1030

GeForce 900 series:

GeForce GTX 980 Ti, GeForce GTX 980, GeForce GTX 970, GeForce GTX 960, GeForce GTX 950

GeForce 700 series:

GeForce GTX 780 Ti, GeForce GTX 780, GeForce GTX 770, GeForce GTX 760, GeForce GTX 760 Ti (OEM), GeForce GTX 750 Ti, GeForce GTX 750, GeForce GTX 745, GeForce GT 740, GeForce GT 730, GeForce GT 730 GeForce GT 710

GeForce 600 series:

GeForce GTX 690, GeForce GTX 680, GeForce GTX 670, GeForce GTX 660 Ti, GeForce GTX 660, GeForce GTX 650 Ti BOOST, GeForce GTX 650 Ti, GeForce GTX 650, GeForce GTX 645, GeForce GT 640, GeForce GT 630