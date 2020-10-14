The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a stabilization system used in mirrorless cameras

Packed with high expectations, Apple yesterday showed the world its new iPhone 12 family of smartphones. Following rumors and leaks in recent months, the company has really ditched the rounded edges in favor of a design closer to older iPhones, in addition to adopting the LiDAR sensor from the iPad Pro range to increase the augmented reality and depth calculation capabilities of the devices.

However, it seems that the new sensor was not the only big novelty to be used in the cameras of the new iPhone, especially the high-end model. At first it was known that the iPhone 12 Pro Max retained the same lenses and sensors as the iPhone 12 Pro, with minor tweaks to the telephoto lens capable of achieving 5x optical zoom, but new information from the WCCFTech website reveals. that optical stabilization will also have upgrades.

The more robust variant will offer what’s known as Sensor-Shift Optical Image Stabilization, which should be better known to the public as In-Body Image Stabilization, or IBIS. Unlike traditional optical stabilization, which adjusts the position of the lens to compensate for movement, IBIS uses strong magnets to adjust the position of the camera sensor as a whole, achieving even more efficient results. The most interesting point is that this technology is quite common in professional mirrorless cameras.





It’s still unclear how Apple used the feature on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, as a lot of space is needed to accommodate the magnets. However, given the increased size of the camera module compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, it is possible that the Cupertino giant was able to develop a reduced version of IBIS for its smartphone. We can only wait for future teardowns to better understand what Apple has to offer.

It’s worth remembering that this wasn’t the only differentiated technology to debut on the new iPhones. The devices are equipped with a Corning Ceramic Shield display, which promises 4 times more resistance to drops thanks to the ceramic nano-crystals present in the glass, in addition to the MagSafe wireless charging, which connects and keeps the smartphone attached to the charging base via magnets.

