PlayStation 5, Sony has decided to reveal it all!

Sony has released an “amazing” video about its next game console, the PS5. It shows the different steps to completely disassemble it.

The online event to announce PlayStatioon 5 was a success. In the end, the console appeared with the surprise of offering a completely new design. The approach was surprising and required an internal review of the organization of its architecture. This is exactly the subject of this Sony video. It shows how to disassemble the console while viewing the various internal components.

PlayStation 5, strong cooling needs

One of the interesting points is the heat dissipation system. Equipped with a large copper base, multiple heat pipes, and sets of aluminum fins, the machine uses a steam chamber.

The system also benefits from an imposing 120 mm 45 mm thick fan that provides air circulation.

According to Sony, the high operating frequencies generate a lot of heat. In order to optimize the heat transfer, the conventional thermal paste was replaced by a liquid metal solution. It took two years of work.

Here is the video in question.