Shared Mobility  Market To Witness Massive Growth | ; Grab; Uber Technologies Inc.; ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Lyft Inc.; Careem; Taxify OÜ; Gett

Global Shared Mobility Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 128.96 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 753.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 24.68% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing cost of commuting which has been caused by increased fuel prices and traffic congestion.

Competitive Analysis of the market

Global shared mobility market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of shared mobility market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Shared Mobility market are Avis Budget Group; car2go NA, LLC; Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd.; global car sharing car rental Ltd.; Grab; Uber Technologies Inc.; ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Lyft Inc.; Careem; Taxify OÜ; Gett; Maxi Mobility S.L.; The Hertz Corporation.; Enterprise Holdings Inc.; MOBIKO and ofo Inc.

Major Regions play vital role in Shared Mobility Markets are:-

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

By Service

Ride Hailing

Bike Sharing

Ride Sharing

Car Sharing

Others

By Vehicle Type

Cars

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers

Others

Buses & Coaches

By Sector Type

Unorganized

Organized

By Business Model

Peer-To-Peer (P2P)

Business-To-Business (B2B)

Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

By Autonomy Level

Manual

Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous

By Power Source

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Fuel Powered

Market Drivers:

Growth in the prevalence of facilities available for ride sharing over the internet amid increasing penetration of internet-based services is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing concerns regarding the environment and cost-effective methods of transportation through these services are drivers expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of preference in travelling with unknown individuals while sharing transportation is expected to restrain the market growth

Concerns regarding theft of private information and requirement of taking a longer common route because of sharing transportation is expected to restrain the market growth

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Shared Mobility Market illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Shared Mobility Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application

Forecast and analysis of Shared Mobility Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

A detailed SWOT analysis of Shared Mobility Market provides strategic intelligence on Strengths and weaknesses of key players operating in this market, Category and country prospects for growth, Challenges and intimidations from current competition and future growth prospects, Global and regional market positions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Shared Mobility Market Size

2.2 Shared Mobility Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Shared Mobility Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Shared Mobility Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Shared Mobility Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Shared Mobility Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Shared Mobility Sales by Product

4.2 Global Shared Mobility Revenue by Product

4.3 Shared Mobility Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Shared Mobility Breakdown Data by End User

