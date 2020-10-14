WandaVision: big leak reveals the series will tell the origin of the X-Men

This year, Disney Plus will receive the only content from the MCU in 2020. This is the WandaVision series, which can deliver to audiences one of the most anticipated events of Marvel’s later cinematic phases, namely the presence of the X- Men, the group of heroes who were under the production domain of FOX, which was bought by Disney last year.

The information is based on the leak provided by a possible eyewitness who had the privilege of watching the full series long before release, sharing plot information, actual elements, and other surprising information.

Obviously, you can’t be sure about this leak, as the producer may make changes to the final content, as well as it could have been a “wildcard” to further stir up the hype among Marvel fans, since the person Calls it WandaVision as mandatory content for those who love the MCU.

According to this person, WandaVision will not simply be an escape environment created by Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in an attempt to alleviate grief, but a psychotic epidemic resulting from the countless losses on the latest Avengers and Captain America films.

Organizing chronologically, in “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” Wanda was introduced to the public with her brother Mercury, who was ultimately shot to save Gavião Arqueiro. After losing the only blood connection, she joined the Avengers group, and ended up becoming the trigger for a government war that was detailed in “Captain America: Civil War”.

As well as witnessing the team split, which formed “Team Iron Man” and “Team Captain,” Wanda began romance with Visão (Paul Bettany), who was also part of the MCU when he was created by Tony in the Age of Ultron. While their dating was not deeply explored in “Avengers: Infinity War,” it was possible to see the strength of love and give loss when Vision finally died, as Thanos ripped off. the jewel of his mind.

With all of these losses occurring in such a short period of time, she created this environment of mental escape in order to preserve the happy part of a life that she wanted to have with her beloved. For this reason, the trailer shows elements of romantic comedy-style sitcoms from different decades, such as Bewitched, Brady’s Bunch, Roseanne, Leave It to Beaver, and Full House.

Despite the context that Marvel uses to publicize the series, the publisher advises that audiences can expect to see a darker version of Wanda, as seen in the comics and even the drawing, but all of that will be important for something that happens at the end of the series.

The origin of the X-Men

As he has already appeared in numerous leaks, Wanda will appear in Dr. Stephen Strange’s next film, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, and he will participate in the last episode of the series, where he will arrive to help young Scarlet Witch to understanding how to deal with mental conflict and that may be the key to her becoming a villain within the MCU.

Even with this attempt to help him deal with this power, it all only begins to make sense in the young woman’s head when Mercury (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) appears in the last episode and makes her realize that nothing that ‘she lived does not exist. , since she is sure of her death.

And in this attempt to restore Wanda’s sanity, we’ll also see the introduction of SWORD, which is SHIELD’s new Tactical Replacement Team, which was all but extinct after Thanos’ split and had to reinvent itself to continue protecting the countries against possible threats from within and off planet Earth.

Precisely because of this action of Thanos, which was partially reversed by the Hulk and fully restored with the final sacrifice made by Tony Stark, we will see the introduction of people with DNA changes after their return from the photo, which are called by Agent Jimmy Woo (Randal Park), who appeared in “Ant-Man and the Wasp” as mutants, just the adjective used to characterize the X-Men team and other people with powers natural appearances in the MCU.

So, we may soon see new X-Men movies produced by Disney and Marvel, as well as the launch of other MCU Phase 4 content, which will begin in 2021 and should deliver a lot of action with new heroes to audiences. be included in content developed for streaming and cinema.