Chrome 86 is coming, what’s new?

Google is releasing a new version of its internet browser, Chrome 86. The application is available on many platforms, including desktop and mobile.

This version is the first to support Windows spell checking. Of course, this applies to devices running Microsoft’s operating system. In addition, there is the new security on desktop PCs and Android phones / tablets. It notifies the user when an insecure form is used that is embedded in an HTTPS page.

On this subject, Google explains

“Secure HTTPS pages can sometimes have insecure functions. Earlier this year, Chrome began securing and blocking so-called “mixed content” when unsafe content is embedded on secure pages. However, there are other ways that HTTPS pages can create security risks for users, such as: B. offering downloads via unsafe links or using forms that do not transmit data securely. “”

Chrome 86, focus on security, but not only

Chrome 86 can also block unsafe downloads initiated by safe sites. This is not really a surprise. This feature was announced some time ago. It’s part of a larger plan to strengthen the protection offered by the browser.

There is also an option to quickly change the password if a leak is detected. We have also made optimizations to make the browser less resource intensive. This affects the background tabs. The function reduces the requirements for the “Background” tab after at least 5 minutes of inactivity to 1% CPU time.