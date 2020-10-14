Apple Silicon: 8 Macs with ARM chip could be in development

Apple officially unveiled its Apple Silicon processor at WWDC 2020 in June. The processor promises many improvements for Macs, bringing major improvements in performance and especially the battery life of Macbooks, which should become even thinner thanks to the component allowing to dispense with heat sinks, essential in current models with Intel chips.

However, today we got access to more information about the first Macs that are expected to arrive with the new processor, which in total should be 8 according to the French site Consomac which found the documentation.

Starting with the registered laptops we have the A2147, A2158, A2182, A2337, and A2338 models appearing with MacOS Big Sur, the latest version released by Apple during this year’s WWDC.

However, it is worth saying that the first 3 are models which had already appeared before and which could be projects which are reused and which could arrive with Intel processors, since Tim Cook said that we will see more launches of more. ‘Apple with these processors in 2020.





Speaking of desktop computers, we have the models A2330, A2348, A2438 and A2439 which have not yet appeared in other documents and which could be the first Apple desktops with the new chips and have all been cited together. in the EEC commission, which brings together the Eurasian countries, Russia and Kazakhstan.

If you are curious to know what we will have inside the Apple Silicon, it is quite possible that it is based on the A14 Bionic, processor present in the new iPhone 12 which was made official yesterday and on the iPad Air 4. However it can happen with 8 or even 12 cores which must be divided into two groups: the Firestorm for high performance and the Icestorm, aimed at saving energy.

For now, there is still no date for the launch of the new Macs with Silicon ARM and Apple is remaining very low key on its specs, but the new line is expected to arrive by the end of this year. 2020.

