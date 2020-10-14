AMD graphics drivers are victims of security flaws, details

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition

Author: Pascal P. In graphics cards 08/10/2020

AMD’s graphics drivers are victims of a security breach. It is considered serious without being classified as critical.

This error affects the graphics drivers from AMD. The name CreateAllocation is referenced by CVE-2020-12911 (source). In the results of the CVSSv3 tests, it gets a score of 7.1, which means it poses a significant risk but is not classified as “critical”.

The report says

“There is a security flaw in D3DKMTCreateAllocation from AMD ATIKMDAG. SYS 26.20.15029.27017. A specially crafted D3DKMTCreateAllocation API request could result in an out-of-scope read and a Denial of Service (BSOD). This vulnerability can be triggered through a guest account. “

Security breach, no solution.

The manufacturer emphasizes that “confidential information and the long-term functionality of the system are not impaired”. AMD plans to release a fix, but not immediately. The schedule targets 2021 when new graphics drivers are released. You can find all the details here.

Vulnerability in AMD Graphics Driver 2020-10-08