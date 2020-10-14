Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Industry Outlook and Forecasts

This finest market research report has been structured with the expertise and innovation of a team of researchers, forecasters, analysts and managers. Here, market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, market shares for each company. This market report covers company profiling of key players in the market, carefully analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. While structuring this report, two of the utmost values namely superiority and intelligibility are followed.

Global bike and scooter rental market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 7.06 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of demands for environment friendly and emission-free modes of transportation. This market research report gives clear idea about strategic analysis of mergers, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, and investment. Market research analysis and data in this market report lends a hand to businesses for the planning of production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing strategies. The market research report is object-oriented which is produced with the combination of a splendid industry experience, talent solutions, industry insight and most up to date tools and technology. This report is also a helpful source of assistance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry

Market Drivers:

Increasing preferences of micro-mobility services as a mode of transportation due to their cost-effectiveness will drive this market growth

Focus on development and availability of sustainable modes of transportation is having a positive impact on the growth of this market

Various marketing campaigns and promotional offers provided by various market players of this services is enhancing the rate of adoption; this factor will also boost the growth of the market

Focus of authorities on reduction of traffic congestion resulting in various promotions and benefitting programs for the adoption of this service will propel the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of infrastructure availability required for the successful operations of this service; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Higher expenditure incurred on marketing and promotions of these services in comparison to the revenues generated by the major market players is reducing the sustainability of smaller players; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

List of Best Players profiled in Bike and Scooter Rental Market Report;

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global bike and scooter rental market are CITYSCOOT; Lime; JUMP by Uber; Bird Rides, Inc.; ofo Inc.; COUP Mobility GmbH; nextbike GmbH; Lyft, Inc.; MOTOCRUIZER TECHNOLOGIES INDIA PVT.LTD.; Mobike; Spin; eCooltra; Bolt Bikes; Yulu Bikes Pvt Ltd; Mobycy; Vogo rentals; YUGO Urban Mobility SL; VOI Technology AB; emmy-sharing; Spinlister among others.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Operational Model

Dockless

Station-Based

By Propulsion

Gasoline

Electric

Pedal

By Service

Pay as You Go

Subscription-Based

By Vehicle Type

Bike

Scooter

Others

By Application

Short Trip

Long-Distance

Long-Distance Travel

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Key Market Features in Global (United States, European Union and China) Bike and Scooter Rental Market:

The report highlights Bike and Scooter Rental market features, including revenue, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, supply & demand, cost bench-marking, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

Analytical Market Highlights & Approach

The Global (United States, European Union and China) Bike and Scooter Rental Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Analysts have also highlighted the potential restraints present in the global Bike and Scooter Rental market. With the help of market experts the report points out what changes companies can make to overcome these hurdles over the forecast years.

