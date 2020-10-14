Global Automotive Over the Air Updates Market Global Industry Types, Application, Geography, Trends and Forecast

Automotive over the air updates market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 9.01 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 18.31% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing integration of Internet of things IoT in automotive industry is expected to create new opportunity for the market.This finest market research report has been structured with the expertise and innovation of a team of researchers, forecasters, analysts and managers. Here, market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, market shares for each company. This market report covers company profiling of key players in the market, carefully analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. While structuring this report, two of the utmost values namely superiority and intelligibility are followed.

Market research analysis and data in this market report lends a hand to businesses for the planning of production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing strategies.

North America dominates the automotive over the air updates market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing number of connected cars, rising electric car production and rising safety updates in the region.

List of Best Players profiled in Automotive Over the Air Updates Market Report;

Robert Bosch GmbH., Aptiv., Airbiquity Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Wind River Systems, Inc., VMware, Inc, Vector Informatik GmbH, Trillium Secure, Inc, Argus Cyber Security Ltd., Continental AG, Excelfore, HARMAN International, HERE, Karamba Security, among other domestic and global players

On the basis of technology, the automotive over the air updates market is segmented into firmware over-the-air technology and software over-the-air technology.

On the basis of application type, the automotive over the air updates market is segmented into electronic control unit, infotainment, safety & security, telematics control unit and others such as user interface & user experience and apps.

Vehicle type segment of the automotive over the air updates market is divided into passenger car and commercial car.

The electric vehicles segment of the automotive over the air updates market is divided into battery electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

