Global Automotive Logistics Market Revenue Analysis, Opportunities And Dynamic Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research published a new report, titled, “Automotive Logistics Market Global Growth, Trends, Opportunities and COVID-19 Impacts”.

Global automotive logistics market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

This market report also identifies DHL International GmbH, XPO Logistics, Inc., SNCF, KUEHNE + NAGEL, Penske Automotive Group, Inc., Penske, BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG & Co. KG, Neovia Logistics Services, LLC., GEFCO, DACHSER, SCHNELLECKE GROUP AG & CO. KG, DB SCHENKER, Ryder System, Inc., CEVA Logistics, Imperial Logistics, Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd., Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., Hitachi Transport System, Ltd., YUSEN LOGISTICS CO, LTD., Kintetsu World Express, Inc. and DSV as some of the world’s leading Automotive Logistics companies.

Global Automotive Logistics Market: Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the market has been conducted across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Americas. In MEA, the market has been assessed in GCC countries and Africa. In APAC, countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, among others are covered. In the report, the Europe market has been segmented into Western and Eastern Europe. In West Europe, countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK were under the spotlight. The Americas market has been segmented into Latin America and North America. In North America, the U.S. and Canada are covered.

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold everyday with severe impact on people, communities, and businesses. The growth in several industries will be impacted significantly while numerous other markets may remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Major Segmentation: Automotive Logistics Market

Global Automotive Logistics Market By Logistics Service (Inbound Logistics, Outbound Logistics, Aftermarket Logistics, Reverse Logistics), Function (Warehousing, Material Handling, Transportation, Management Services), Stage (Raw Materials Stage, Finished Product, Final Product Delivery, Sub-Assembly Modules), Distribution (Domestic, International), Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Maritime, Airways), Geography (Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa and South America)

Key Considerations for Market Forecast

Pre as well as post COVID 19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Products and services used to manage or contain the spread of COVID-19 virus

Products and services used for the treatment of COVID-19 virus

Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

