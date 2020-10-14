Official OnePlus 8T with 120 Hz display and above; check details and prices

During an event held on the morning of Wednesday (14), OnePlus finally presented the new OnePlus 8T to the world. The device hits the market with powerful specs, 5G network support, and no Pro variants.

Starting with the design, OnePlus chose to follow the lead of other brands and announced the 8T with a look that features a rectangular camera module at the top of the back. The front part has a hole to accommodate the selfie camera.

The OnePlus 8T display is a 6.55-inch AMOLED with FHD + resolution and 20: 9 aspect ratio. The biggest highlight of this display is the support for content with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

With four sensors on the back, the OnePlus 8T has a 48 MP primary lens (Sony IMX586, f / 1.7). The wide-angle sensor brings an additional 16 MP with a viewing angle of 123 °. Finally, there is also a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP monochrome sensor.

The camera has PDAF autofocus, records 4K videos at 30 or 60 fps, brings Super Slow Motion mode, night mode and time-lapse at 30 fps in FHD resolution or 30 fps in 4K.

The front camera has an additional 16 MP and is located inside the screen hole. This sensor can also be used for facial recognition.

As we are talking about a true top of the range, the OnePlus 8T comes with a Snapdragon 865 processor. The chipset works with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage.

In addition, the OnePlus 8T is a smartphone compatible with the 5G network, with a digital reader under the screen, NFC and stereo sound. Its battery has a capacity of 4500 mAh and supports a fast “Warp Charge” of 65 W.

Finally, we have the new Android 11 running under the proprietary OxygenOS interface.

6.55 inch AMOLED display with FHD resolution + 20: 9 aspect ratio display and 120Hz refresh rate Snapdragon 865 processor Adreno 650 8GB GPU or 12GB 128GB RAM or 256GB internal storage 16 MP front camera ( f / 2.4) Four rear cameras: 48 MP main sensor (Sony IMX586, f / 1.7) 16 MP wide-angle sensor (Sony IMX481, 123 °, f / 2.2) 5 MP macro sensor 2 MP 5G monochrome sensor, Digital player under l ” display, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, stereo sound and Dual-SIM Battery with a capacity of 4500 mAh with 65 W fast charge Android 11 running under the OxygenOS interface Dimensions: 160.7 x 74.1 x 8.4 mm Weight: 188g

Price and availability

Sold in green and silver, the new OnePlus 8T is up for pre-order on ________. Check out the official prices of the device below:

8 GB + 128 GB – € 599 (~ R $ 3,916) 12 GB + 256 GB – € 699 (~ R $ 4,570)

What did you think of the new OnePlus 8T? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.