The name of the Ryzen 5000 series becomes official

Ryzen 5000 series processor (Zen 3)

Author: Jérôme Gianoli In Processors 08/10/2020

AMD has confirmed the commercial name of its next Ryzen Zen 2 processors. They will be called Ryzen 5000 and not 4000, as we have already announced several times.

The information was discovered around a YouTube link published today. This will be AMD’s first digital conference in October. It will introduce the Zen 3 architecture and thus the Ryzen 5000 series for the general public market.

It is interesting to note that the title has changed since that discovery. Reference is now made to “Where the Game Starts, AMD Ryzen Desktop Processor”. These “avoid” chips now embody the “5th generation Ryzen”. Were announced by several independent rumors in mid-September. The explanation at that time was that the nomenclature “Ryzen 4000 series” was already used by “Zen 2” solutions based on “Renoir”.

The Ryzen 5000 “Zen 3” will be official in less than three hours.

