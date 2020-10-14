Sci-Tech

The name of the Ryzen 5000 series becomes official

rej October 14, 2020

Ryzen 5000 series processor (Zen 3)

Author: Jérôme Gianoli In Processors 08/10/2020

AMD has confirmed the commercial name of its next Ryzen Zen 2 processors. They will be called Ryzen 5000 and not 4000, as we have already announced several times.

The information was discovered around a YouTube link published today. This will be AMD’s first digital conference in October. It will introduce the Zen 3 architecture and thus the Ryzen 5000 series for the general public market.

The name “Ryzen 5000” becomes official

It is interesting to note that the title has changed since that discovery. Reference is now made to “Where the Game Starts, AMD Ryzen Desktop Processor”. These “avoid” chips now embody the “5th generation Ryzen”. Were announced by several independent rumors in mid-September. The explanation at that time was that the nomenclature “Ryzen 4000 series” was already used by “Zen 2” solutions based on “Renoir”.

The Ryzen 5000 “Zen 3” will be official in less than three hours.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series 2020-10-08 Processor

rej

Related Articles

October 6, 2020
7

Playout Solutions Market Size, Share, Trend & Growth Forecast 2027 Amagi, Harmonic, Inc., Ses S.A, Grass Valley Canada, Evertz

October 13, 2020
6

IP Intercom Market Size & Share Analysis of Top Industry Players With Upcoming Opportunities Forecast, 2020 to 2026

October 7, 2020
7

Sodium Dodecylbenzenesulfonate Market Scenarios and Brief Analysis with size, status and forecast 2020-2026

October 11, 2020
0

Global Adjustable Shower Trolley Market 2020 – Impact of COVID-19, Future Growth Analysis and Challenges | Prism Medical UK, AILEKF, Shanghai Pinxing Medical, AILE, Horcher Medical Systems

Close