Data Center Security Market To Register Explosive Growth: Schneider Electric, Siemens, Dell, Honeywell International Inc, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Global data center security market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 25.51 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for more data centers and rising integration of physical and logical security solutions are the factor for the growth of this market.

Symantec Corporation, VMware, Inc, Cisco Systems, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., McAfee, LLC, Citrix Systems, Inc, Juniper Networks, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens, Dell, Honeywell International Inc, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Fortinet, Inc., SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Inc., PLEX SYSTEMS, Dell’Oro, Oracle, Matrix Comsec Pvt. Ltd and others.

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Global Data Center Security Market: Segment Analysis

By Application Solution

Logical Security Solutions Threat and Application Security Others Unified Threat Management Virtualization Security Solutions Firewall Intrusion Prevention Security/Intrusion Detection Security Compliance Management Data Protection

Physical Security Solutions Video Surveillance Solution Monitoring and Management Access Control



By Service

Consulting

Integration and Deployment

Managed Services

By Data Center Type

Mid-Sized Data Center

Enterprise Data Center

Large Data Center

By Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



What are the major market growth drivers?

Market Drivers:

Rising virtualisation and cloud computing is driving the market growth

Increasing data traffic will also propel the growth of this market

Growing number of sophisticated attacks will also enhance the market growth

Rising demand for secured connectivity among population will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Availability of low cost substitute will restrain the market growth

Limited IT budgets will also hamper the growth of the market

Issue associated with the piracy will also hinder the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Data Center Security Market:

In June 2019, VMware, Inc announced that they are going to acquire Avi Networks. This acquisition will help the company to expand their networking and security portfolio with more advanced and developed software-defined application delivery controller. By combining the Avi Networks with the VMware, the company will be able to provide better solutions and services to their customers

In August 2018, Cisco announced the acquisition of Duo Security. The main aim of the acquisition is to advance and develop their security portfolio and help the customers by providing better securities to their complex data centers. This will also help the company to strengthen their position in the market

Key questions answered in the Global Data Center Security Market report include:

What will be Data Center Security market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Data Center Security market?

Who are the key players in the world Data Center Security industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Data Center Security market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the Data Center Security industry?

