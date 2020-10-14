Uncategorized

Data Center Security Market To Register Explosive Growth: Schneider Electric, Siemens, Dell, Honeywell International Inc, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Data Bridge Market Research provides research study on “Data Center Security market” reports. Such report not only guides to different individuals, industries, associations, and organizations but also to management consultants, investment bankers, distributors, suppliers, and regulatory authorities. With the market size and forecast determination efforts, an extensive secondary research was initially completed to gain a good perspective of the market in each region. Several secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study. The report puts on view significant product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the industry by the key players.

Global data center security market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 25.51 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for more data centers and rising integration of physical and logical security solutions are the factor for the growth of this market.

 Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis

Symantec Corporation, VMware, Inc, Cisco Systems, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., McAfee, LLC, Citrix Systems, Inc, Juniper Networks, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens, Dell, Honeywell International Inc, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Fortinet, Inc., SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Inc., PLEX SYSTEMS, Dell’Oro, Oracle, Matrix Comsec Pvt. Ltd and others.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019   |    Base year – 2019   |    Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Global Data Center Security Market: Segment Analysis

By Application Solution

  • Logical Security Solutions
    • Threat and Application Security
      • Others
      • Unified Threat Management
      • Virtualization Security Solutions
      • Firewall
      • Intrusion Prevention Security/Intrusion Detection Security
    • Compliance Management
    • Data Protection
  • Physical Security Solutions
    • Video Surveillance Solution
    • Monitoring and Management
    • Access Control

By Service

  • Consulting
  • Integration and Deployment
  • Managed Services

By Data Center Type

  • Mid-Sized Data Center
  • Enterprise Data Center
  • Large Data Center

By Vertical

  • BFSI
  • IT and Telecom
  • Government and Defense
  • Healthcare
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Others

By Geography

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • U.K.
    • France
    • Spain
    • Netherlands
    • Belgium
    • Switzerland
    • Turkey
    • Russia
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Singapore
    • Malaysia
    • Thailand
    • Indonesia
    • Philippines
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Rest of South America
  • Middle East and Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • South Africa
    • Egypt
    • Israel
    • Rest of Middle East and Africa

What are the major market growth drivers?

Market Drivers:

  • Rising virtualisation and cloud computing is driving the market growth
  • Increasing data traffic will also propel the growth of this market
  • Growing number of sophisticated attacks will also enhance the market growth
  • Rising demand for secured connectivity among population will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

  • Availability of low cost substitute will restrain the market growth
  • Limited IT budgets will also hamper the growth of the market
  • Issue associated with the piracy will also hinder the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Data Center Security Market:

  • In June 2019, VMware, Inc announced that they are going to acquire Avi Networks. This acquisition will help the company to expand their networking and security portfolio with more advanced and developed software-defined application delivery controller. By combining the Avi Networks with the VMware, the company will be able to provide better solutions and services to their customers
  • In August 2018, Cisco announced the acquisition of Duo Security. The main aim of the acquisition is to advance and develop their security portfolio and help the customers by providing better securities to their complex data centers. This will also help the company to strengthen their position in the market

Key questions answered in the Global Data Center Security Market report include:

  • What will be Data Center Security market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?
  • What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Data Center Security market?
  • Who are the key players in the world Data Center Security industry?
  • What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Data Center Security market?
  • What are the opportunities & challenges in the Data Center Security industry?

