OnePlus 8T has full leak specs; new headphones appear in the pictures

With the official announcement of the new OnePlus 8T slated for this Wednesday morning, Evan Blass once again reveals details about the company’s new smartphone, now showing virtually all of the device’s specifications in a list that compares the new model to the on the right with OnePlus 8 Pro on the left.

We have noticed some crucial changes such as the design of the rear region, which is now virtually identical to a smartphone from the Galaxy S20 range, especially with the gray color.

Without the curved screen on the sides, OnePlus will now adopt a smaller 6.55-inch panel with a lower Full HD resolution than the QHD adopted on the OnePlus 8 Pro, but at least the 120Hz screen will remain, a leap from to the OnePlus 8 which used a 90 Hz panel.





The comparison also highlights that the new smartphone will arrive with Android 11 from the factory, will be equipped with the Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G and have a set of 8 GB and 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM with options of 128 GB and 256. GB of internal UFS storage 3.1.

Another highlight of the smartphone is the 65W WarpCharge fast-charging battery, allowing the smartphone to be recharged from 0% to 100% in about 40 minutes.

For the rear camera suite, OnePlus will adopt the hugely popular 48 MP IMX586 main sensor launched by Sony in 2018 and widely used by OnePlus since then. The new 8T will also use a wide-angle lens with a 16 MP sensor and two other sensors to fill the number of four rear cameras, a 5 MP with macro lens and a 2 MP for depth data.





The leaker also revealed details about the OnePlus headphones that are expected to be showcased at the event. The first model in the lace format features a design for exercise practices that provides greater safety for users and is expected to be called OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition, while the completely wireless white model will be called OnePlus Buds Z .

The official event for the presentation of the new OnePlus products takes place in a few moments and is expected to start at 11 a.m. (Brasilia time).