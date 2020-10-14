Vivo Money launched as new operator personal loan service

In addition to launching an exclusive platform for professional customers, operator Vivo this week announced a new service for its customers. This is Vivo Money, which should offer personal credit quickly and 100% digitally.

According to Vivo, Controle and Post-Paid customers can request between R $ 1,000 and R $ 30,000 on the company’s platform. The interest rate starts at 1.99% per month, and the trader must assess the profile of each client to present the best option.

The payment term varies from six to 24 months at no additional cost. To simulate the personal loan offer, the customer just has to go to the Vivo Money site, indicate the amount and the number of payments desired.

Vivo only requires three documents (CNH / RG, selfie and proof of address, in cases where the address indicated is different from the one registered with Vivo), for the analysis of your credit profile. The platform begins operating on October 19.

After the analysis, the customer is notified by SMS of the approval and uses the website to complete the contract. The amount must be deposited into a specified checking or savings account within two working days and payment is made by bank bulletin or direct debit.

Vivo Money also offers the customer the possibility, at any time, to request the early repayment of his loan, and thus to reduce the total amount to be paid.

Commenting on the launch of the service, Sandro Sinhorigno, Director of Vivo Money, said:

The relationship we have with our customers and the trust of the Vivo brand are important attributes for the success of Vivo Money, a service that makes it easy to hire personal credit safely, quickly and without bureaucracy. With Vivo Money, we have moved forward with our Scan to Bring In approach.

If you want to know the news and do a simulation, you just need to go to the official website of Vivo Money.