Sci-Tech

Fractal Design announces Flex B-20, a vertical graphics card holder

rej October 14, 2020

With the Flex B-20, Fractal Design offers a solution for the vertical installation of a graphics card. These accessories are designed for the brand’s boxes, but not just for details.

The Flex B-20 is an accessory for the lucky owners of the Fractal Design Define 7 and 7 XL cases. The goal is to modify the internal architecture in order to mount a graphics card vertically.

This vertical support comes with a 200mm riser. It also easily adapts to most cases.

Flex B-20, “almost” universal compatibility

However, you must meet three conditions. A bridgeless expansion slot design and a minimum of 7 expansion slots and two vertical expansion slots are required.

The Flex B-20 accepts media graphics processors and coolers of all sizes for single or double full-length slots. Its dimensions are 182 x 134 x 145 mm. The equipment includes a 200 mm long and 57 mm wide cable as well as 16-way PCI Express plugs and sockets.

Availability is planned for the month of December at a rather high price of € 59.99.

rej

Related Articles

Small Drones Market
October 13, 2020
1

Semi Trailer Market And Ecosystem, Growth Challenges, Forthcoming Developments – 2026 Wabash National Corporation, Schmitz Cargobull Ag, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

October 12, 2020
6

Descriptive analysis on Optical Pulse Sensor Market 2020 Emerging Trends by 2024 with major key Company Maxim Integrated products, OSRAM Licht Group, Rohm

October 8, 2020
35

Postpartum Depression Drug Market Ongoing Trends & Developments By Top Players Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Limited, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mylan N.V., Anikem Laboratories

October 8, 2020
10

Global Capacitive Ceramic Pressure Sensor Market Trends, Business Strategies And Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2026 | ACS-CONTROL-SYSTEM GmbH, BD|SENSORS GmbH, Impress Sensors & Systems Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Kavlico

Close