Fractal Design announces Flex B-20, a vertical graphics card holder

With the Flex B-20, Fractal Design offers a solution for the vertical installation of a graphics card. These accessories are designed for the brand’s boxes, but not just for details.

The Flex B-20 is an accessory for the lucky owners of the Fractal Design Define 7 and 7 XL cases. The goal is to modify the internal architecture in order to mount a graphics card vertically.

This vertical support comes with a 200mm riser. It also easily adapts to most cases.

Flex B-20, “almost” universal compatibility

However, you must meet three conditions. A bridgeless expansion slot design and a minimum of 7 expansion slots and two vertical expansion slots are required.

The Flex B-20 accepts media graphics processors and coolers of all sizes for single or double full-length slots. Its dimensions are 182 x 134 x 145 mm. The equipment includes a 200 mm long and 57 mm wide cable as well as 16-way PCI Express plugs and sockets.

Availability is planned for the month of December at a rather high price of € 59.99.