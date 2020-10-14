Netflix permanently eliminates free trial periods for new users

Update (14/10/2020) by JS

Netflix is ​​set to change once and for all an option that has helped it attract many users and has helped streaming become one of the most popular in the world in just a few years.

These are the free trial options, which ranged from a week to a month, depending on the campaign strategy desired, but the company, which was already removing this feature since February even in Brazil, will remove it once and for all. to use this option.

Although not having informed about the next tactic to capture customers, it should be something really aggressive, as Apple TV + offers three months free, Prime Video is only R $ 9.90 and Disney Plus is on my path. So it shouldn’t be long before we find out what the new streaming tactic will be so as not to lose market space.

Original article (02/18/2020)

Although it was not affected at the start, in early 2019, Brazil finally stopped benefiting from Netflix’s 30-day free trial. Now the streaming service has promoted other offers for new customers.

The information has been confirmed by the UOL portal. According to the platform’s statement, its intention is to use new ways to attract more subscribers and promote the service in the country.

One method has been to publish certain titles in your catalog at no cost to the user. Examples in the Brazilian market include the series “Irmandade” and the animation “Klaus”.

It is important to note that Brazil did not stop having the first 30 days of grace period about a year after other Latin American countries, such as Argentina, Uruguay and Mexico, and part of Europe, like Spain and the UK.

Free update

Another format that has started to be used by the streaming service in the country is the free upgrade to the premium plan, for one month. This means that a new subscriber can have the plan with 4K resolution and up to four screens at the same time in the first 30 days, without having to pay a total of R $ 45.90.

What did you think of the change Netflix made as an offer to new subscribers? Join us!

