Consumer Iot Market Strong Growth | Symantec Corporation, TE Connectivity, Schneider Electric, Cisco, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Google, LG Electronics, SAMSUNG,

Global consumer IoT market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 47.50 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 172.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing number of internet and multimedia users with growing adoption of smart devices.

Leading Players in the Consumer Iot Market:

Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors, Intel Corporation, STMicroelectronics, IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Symantec Corporation, TE Connectivity, Schneider Electric, Cisco, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Google, LG Electronics, SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, Microsoft, AT&T Intellectual Property, Honeywell International Inc., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

Competitive landscape

The Consumer Iot Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based ontheir geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening theirstrategic moves,along with customer interaction.

Global Consumer Iot Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

Segmentation: Global Consumer IoT Market

By Offerings By Node Component Processor Microcontroller (MCU) Microprocessor (MPU) Digital Signal Processor (DSP) Application Processor (AP) Sensor Accelerometers Inertial Measurement Units (IMUS) Heart Rate Sensors Pressure Sensors Temperature Sensors Blood Glucose Sensors Blood Oxygen Sensors Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensors Humidity Sensors Image Sensors Ambient Light Sensors Carbon Monoxide Sensors Motion & Position Sensors Camera Modules Connectivity IC Wired IC Ethernet/IP Wireless Ant+ Bluetooth Bluetooth Smart/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Zigbee Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Near Field Communication (NFC) Cellular Network Global Positioning System (GPS)/Global Navigational Satellite System (GNSS) Module Bluetooth/Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Memory Device Flash Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Logic Device Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) By Network Infrastructure Server Tower Server Rack Server Blade Server Density-Optimized Server Storage Ethernet Switch & Routing Gateway By Solution Software Real-Time Streaming Analytics Security Solution Data Management Remote Monitoring Network Bandwidth Management Platform Device Management Application Management Network Management By Service Professional Services Deployment & Integration Service Support & Maintenance Consulting Services Managed Services

By End-Use Application Wearable Devices Activity Monitors Smart Watches Smart Glasses Body-Worn Cameras Consumer Electronics Smart Light Smart TV Smart Washing Machines Smart Dryer Smart Refrigerator Smart Oven Smart Cooktop Smart Cooker Smart Deep Freezer Smart Dishwasher Smart Coffee Maker Smart Kettle Healthcare Fitness & Heart Rate Monitor Blood Pressure Monitor Blood Glucose Monitor Continuous Glucose Monitor Pulse Oximeter Automated External Defibrillator Programmable Syringe Pump Wearable Injector Multi-Parameter Monitor Fall Detector Smart Pill Dispenser Home Automation Occupancy Sensors Daylight Sensors Smart Thermostats IP Cameras Smart Meters Smart Locks Smoke Detectors Automotive Connected Cars Level 1 Automation – Driver Assistance Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Parking Assist (PA) System Level 2 Automation – Partial Automation Lane Keep Assist (LKA) & Improved Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Improved Parking Assist (PA) Systems Level 3 Automation – Conditional Automation Traffic Jam Chauffeur Highway Driving Level 4 Automation – High Automation Sensor Fusion Automatic Pilot Highway Ultrasonic Sensors Cameras/Image Sensors Radar Lidar Infrared (IR) Detector In-Car Infotainment Traffic Management Vehicle Detection Sensors Pedestrian Presence Sensors Speed Sensors Thermal Camera Automated Incident Detection (AID) Camera

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Market Drivers:

Growing number of internet users and increasing adoption of smart and multimedia devices is expected to drive the market growth

Increased convenience and ease-of-life with consumer IoT is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Risks of privacy of data and breaches associated with consumer IoT is expected to restrain the market growth

High amount of power consumption conducted by the connected devices is also expected to restrain the market growth

