WD BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD, 7 Gbit / s!

As expected, Western Digital is launching a new generation of WD Black NVMe SSDs with the announcement of the WD BLACK SN850. The device uses the PCIe 4.0 interface and is available in various functions.

We had an inkling of it and it’s official now. With the announcement of the WD Black SN850 family, Western Digital is expanding its range of SSDs for discerning gamers and amateurs. In the program support for the PCI Express 4.0 interface to increase the speed. The manufacturer is also redesigning the cooling system with a new heat sink. The design evolves and the RGB arrives.

WD Black SN850, what do we know?

Of course, performance is at the heart of the argument. According to the manufacturer, they offer a maximum throughput of 7 Gbit / s for sequential reading and 5.3 Gbit / s for sequential writing.

The SSD is available with or without a heat sink. Its presence changes its height. It goes from 2.38 mm to 8.8 mm. On the endurance side, we have 300 TBW for the 500 GB model versus 600 TBW for the 1 TB version and 1200 TBW.

Western Digital remains fairly discreet about its mechanics. The machine comes with a 5 year guarantee. Finally, as for the RGB, it is only present on the model that is equipped with a heat sink. Personalization is possible under Windows using the internal application “WD_BLACK Dashboard”.