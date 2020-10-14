Point and Connect: Xiaomi demonstrates UWB technology to control devices without using the internet

Xiaomi is famous for its mobile phones and also for its household appliances in China, which are gradually coming to Brazil. Now, she has demonstrated how her high-end cell phones can be used to integrate both as a connected home without using the internet using UWB technology or ultra broadband, in literal translation.

The demonstration was made in a video presented by Xuezhong Zeng, vice president of the smartphone department of the Xiaomi group, using a Mi 10 to control four devices using UWB technology at the frequency of 500 MHz.

According to Zeng, the company installed antennas and the dedicated chip and calibrated it to achieve centimeters and 3 ° accuracy when detecting devices. See the technology in action in the video:

Using the technology is relatively straightforward thanks to the automation and software created by Xiaomi, which opens the controls of the device by simply pointing it, further automating the control of several different devices.

In the video, Zeng turns on a fan, TV, lamp and smart screen, adjusting some of their functions while activating them, a process that only takes seconds.

Xiaomi says the technology will reach its cellphones, although it still doesn’t say exactly when it should happen, but that this novelty is expected to appear soon, eliminating the need to point to the device to be controlled in the future. The Chinese company has also confirmed that its upcoming home appliances will be UWB compatible.

This is an important milestone for Xiaomi, as it has become the third major cellphone maker in the world to use UWB technology, just behind Apple and Samsung, which has already deployed features with this technology on the Galaxy Note. 20 Ultra.