mHealth Market Will Hit at a Highest CAGR of 34.7% in 2025, Key Players are Koninklijke Philips N.V., iHealth, LifeWatch AG, AT&T, Inc., Vodafone, Apple Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Qualcomm Inc

The global mHealth market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mHealth market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. Global mHealth Market is expected to reach USD 278.12 billion by 2025, from USD 25.66 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 34.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-mhealth-market

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms

Increasing utilization of connected devices and mhealth apps for the management of chronic diseases

Cost containment in healthcare delivery

Robust penetration of 3G and 4G networks for uninterrupted healthcare services

Rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery

Top Key Players:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

iHealth

LifeWatch AG

AT&T, Inc.

Vodafone

Apple Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Corporation

mQure

Cerner Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Doximity, Inc.

Evolent Health, Inc.

Proteous

Perfint Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Oscar

Zest Health

Athenahealth, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Omron Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Airstrip Technologies

Biotelemetry, Inc.

Agamatrix, Inc.

Ihealth Lab Inc.

Alivecor, Inc.

Among others.

Global mHealth Market, By Product & Service (Connected medical devices, {mHealth solutions, Clinical Devices, Peak Flowmeters, Fetal Monitoring Devices} mHealth Applications {Healthcare Applications [General Health and Fitness Apps, Others]} mHealth Services, {Remote Monitoring, Diagnosis and consultation services, Others}), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2016, According to HIMSS news, there is new alliance focused on best practices for mobile health applications, HIMSS has joined with the American Heart Association, American Medical Association and DHX Group to form a multi-stakeholder organization known as Excertia. This collaboration will be helping each organization’s ongoing exertions to foster safe, effective, operative and reputable health technologies, while complementing the mutual commitment to advancing innovation in medicine, and improving the health of the U.S.

According to the news published by Xtelligent Media, LLC. , mhealth intelligence the mobile health application reduces depression symptoms by 42.0%. it has been founded in the studies that the use of a mobile health application helped patients reduce symptoms associated with major depressive disorder (MDD)

Definition of mHealth Market:

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the mHealth market in the next 8 years. mHealth is also called as mobile health. It is a word used for the practice of medicine and public health supported by mobile devices. mHealth is the combination, distribution, and generation of health information through mobiles and wireless devices.It deals with the information which is shared between patients and providers. In the area of mHealth projects are operated to utilize the capability of mobile phones to gather data and transmit it quickly, cheaply, and relatively efficiently. Data that is related to the location and levels of particular diseases such as malaria, HIV/AIDS, TB, Avian Flu can help medical and healthcare systems or ministries of other organizations to identify outbreaks and better target medical resources to regions of greatest needs. During emergencies such projects can be particularly useful, in order to identify where the greatest medical needs are within a country. The mHealth typically focuses on the information to be provided via smartphones. But some of the information can also be fetched via earlier-generation mobile devices that feature only voice and text messaging. Those devices are most communal in the developing world where there is limited but fast-growing Internet connectivity. Some of the real examples of mHealth applications include voice information from a provider and mobile messaging to improve health behaviors, for example prenatal care reminders, notifications and alerts, medication adherence, and this also provides chronic disease self-management. In order to consider the level of policy and health services decision making, it can be seen that the mobile technologies have helped to grow training and service quality of healthcare workers, it has lowered the cost of services by plummeting rigidness, replication and enhance access to reliable data to facilitate decision making.

MEASURE Evaluation is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). The project was funded by the USAID, supports health information systems in developing countries to provide evidence on health system performance and the impact of health services on people’s lives.

Order a copy of Global mHealth Market Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-mhealth-market

Report Segmentation:

Based on product & service:

Connected Medical Devices

Mhealth Applications

Mhealth Services

The connected medical devices segment is further segmented into:

Mhealth Solutions: Consumer Health Devices

Clinical Devices

Peak Flowmeters

Fetal Monitoring Devices

Multi-Parameter Trackers

Neurological Monitoring Devices

Sleep Apnea Monitors

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

View Full Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-mhealth-market/

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com