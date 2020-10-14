ASUS announces Version II of ROG Strix, TUF Gaming and Prime B450

ASUS introduced its new line of B450 motherboards based on the AMD Socket AM4 platform. Taking advantage of this platform, ASUS has developed new B450 motherboards for PC editing enthusiasts of all skill levels looking for real value.

Each of the updated motherboards now include BIOS FlashBack functionality, which allows for easy firmware upgrade without a processor, as well as a high capacity firmware chip for better compatibility with AMD Ryzen processors. This new line offers additional RGB-LED connections for selected models, AI noise canceling technology and compatibility with the IT management tool Armory Crate, which can be used to configure the lighting and system settings of Aura Sync.

B450 motherboards give PC editing enthusiasts more flexibility when setting up their new setup in AMD, as they can choose a faster processor, optimized graphics card, next-generation power supply, or CPU cooling system. more efficient and quieter. Thanks to the AM4 socket, they can accommodate the latest generation of Ryzen 3000 processors as well as 1st and 2nd generation Ryzen processors.

This update will benefit almost all ASUS B450 ROG Strix and Prime series motherboards, so PC editors will see it as a safe choice when building their setup. For more information on upgrades and features for the latest ASUS B450 motherboards, see the B450 motherboard website and Edge Up Buyer’s Guide.

ROG Strix B450-F Gaming II

The ROG Strix B450-F Gaming II has been updated. The VRM module adopts a new 8 + 4 phase MOS configuration and has independent components between the heat sink optimized with thermal protection and the reinforced backplate, which is an essential part of the cooling.

The four memory slots next to the CPU socket offer space for up to 128 memories with an overclocking capability of up to 4400 MHz. The two M.2 sockets can accommodate an SSD and an NVM Express ™ RAID interface. The main M.2 socket has an aluminum heat sink that cools the SSDs. This card does not include Wi-Fi, but it does include an M.2 E-Key socket that allows you to easily upgrade your network with Wi-Fi 6.

The rear interface has eight USB ports, two super-fast USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports with 10 Gbit / s and one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C port. One of the USB ports is dedicated to managing the Flashback BIOS so you can update the firmware or reprogram the BIOS without resorting to anything other than a power adapter and USB drive.

On the other hand, the Strix B450-F Gaming II oozes style. The black circuit board is decorated with cyber patterns and other white details that can be found on top of the I / O shield and chipset heat sink. Black and white are ideal colors for additional lighting. Indeed, this card has two connectors for RGB LED strips, as well as an addressable connector with low latency and the possibility of presetting. ASUS AI noise canceling software is effective at reducing ambient noise, especially during a meeting, distance education or video game.

TUF Gaming B450-Plus II

The TUF Gaming B450-Plus II has two large heat sinks that sit on top of the 8 + 2 phase VRM module for power supply to meet the needs of high-end Ryzen chips.

This ATX format motherboard has an additional M.2 socket that allows users to install two SSDs to speed up their storage capacity, and numerous I / O ports including USB 3.2 Gen.2 Type-C and Type A. .

Users without a dedicated graphics card can pair their TUF Gaming B450-Plus II with a Ryzen APU that integrates a Vega graphics card and a DisplayPort output for high-resolution monitors. This motherboard is also decorated with black and yellow stripes that grab the user’s attention and two connectors for RGB LED strips to further customize the design.

TUF Gaming B450M-Pro II

With its Micro-ATX format, the TUF Gaming B450M-Pro II is the motherboard of choice for fans of compact PC assembly. Like the TUF Gaming B450-Plus II described above, the TUF Gaming B450M-Pro II also has a DisplayPort output, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C and Type A ports and USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports. additionally.

The TUF gaming DNA of this card is also located in the two PCI Express® 3.0 x16 slots, one of which has been reinforced by a metal protector called SafeSlot. Large fans on the VRM module effectively cool the board even when the CPU is heavily loaded. The four DIMM slots can increase the compatible DDR4 memory up to 4400 MHz. If necessary, users can install additional storage of up to 128 GB. Finally, there are two M.2 slots for PCIe SSDs.

TUF Gaming B450M-Plus II

The TUF Gaming B450M-Plus II is also one of the motherboards that have received a full upgrade. It is suitable for users who are looking for a safe bet with undeniable reliability.

The main PCIe x16 slot has been expanded using ASUS SafeSlot technology to support the highest performing graphics cards. The M.2 socket is connected to four PCIe 3.0 lanes to support NVMe SSDs. The RGB LED connector and Aura Sync technology allow further customization of the card’s visual effects.

The TUF Gaming B450M-Plus II contains a ton of software, each more useful than the other: BIOS Flashback allows for trouble-free firmware updates, AI Noise Canceling technology ensures clear voice communication for users, Turbo LAN traffic management utility takes care of it about prioritizing game data packets for extremely low ping. Users can also get a holistic view of the system status and customization options through the Armory Crate software.

Prime B450M-A II

The Prime B450M-A II combines many useful functions in a compact design. The VRM module is located under a heat sink to ensure stable operation regardless of the Ryzen processor used. The four DIMM slots occupy up to 128 GB DDR4 memory, while the M.2 socket is supplemented with six SATA connections, making the memory configurations more versatile.

The rear interface has USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports for transfers at up to 10 Gbit / s, while the front interface has a USB 3.1 Gen 1 port for faster connectivity. The Flashback BIOS makes it easier to assemble and maintain setups with a Prime B450M-A II motherboard. The 256MB firmware chip simplifies upgrades and increases CPU compatibility.

The Aura Sync RGB LED Strip Connector with Bracket is available for users who want to assemble a PC in great style. For more reliable cooling, the card also has Fan Xpert 2+ functionality, three 4-pin PWM connections and overcurrent protection. Users can use the Armory Crate utility to easily configure their system with a Prime B450M-A II card.

Prime B450M-K II

The Prime B450M-K II sticks to the basics and embodies reliability. This motherboard model combines ease of use and value for money so it can be added to all kinds of setups.

The Digi + VRM power supply can supply Ryzen processors of the entry-level and mid-range with power. This card can hold up to 64 GB of RAM via its two slots. One of them has also benefited from strengthening its structure through a technology called SafeSlot Core. Data transfer to an M.2 storage device can be improved with the help of four additional SATA ports.

The rear interface has been tweaked to include an HDMI port, which further improves the card’s compatibility. The flashback BIOS in conjunction with a 32MB firmware chip maximizes processor compatibility. PC assembly enthusiasts can also use an internal connection for the two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports on the front. Finally, the Armory Crate software makes it easy to configure and customize the setup.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICES

The ROG Strix B450-F Gaming II motherboard will soon be available in France at retail outlets at a suggested retail price of € 159.90. The TUF Gaming B450-Plus II motherboard will soon be available in France at retail outlets at a suggested price of € 134.90. The TUF Gaming B450M-Pro II motherboard will soon be available in retail in France at a suggested price of € 129.90. The TUF Gaming B450M-Plus II motherboard will soon be available in France at a suggested price of € 124.90. The ASUS Prime B450M-A II motherboard will soon be available in France at a suggested retail price of € 89.90. The ASUS Prime B450M-K II motherboard will be available shortly at a suggested retail price of € 84.90.