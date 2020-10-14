PlayStation 4 receives update 8.0 which brings news on parental controls and more

Holiday and message updates

After this update the game and posts will be more closely related and you will see changes in the user interface. Both apps will now use the same player “ groups ” for voice chats and group messaging, instead of having different groups set up in the two apps. You can now start a group chat or message the group you previously chatted with on PS4, as well as PS5 at startup.

We are expanding the collection of predefined avatars that players can display on their profiles. A variety of new avatars of your favorite games will be available including Bloodborne, Journey, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and many more.

Mute all microphones from the quick menu

We have added the option “Mute all microphones” in the quick menu, so that you can easily mute your microphones during playback.

Parental control simplified and more flexible

In the context of parental controls, we combine “Communication with other players” and “Viewing content created by other players” under one framework – “Communication and user-generated content” – to cover both the areas of communication and UGC sharing. This provides a simpler setup that is easier for parents to understand and apply to their children.

In addition, children can send a request to their parents to use the communication functions in specific games. When a child submits this request, parents receive an email notification and can choose to make an exception for that game and allow the child to use their communication and UGC resources. This will provide more flexibility for parents and children.

Improved two-step verification

The 2-Step Verification (2SV) feature on PS4 will be enhanced to support optional third-party authentication apps during 2SV activation and login flow on PS4, mobile and web.

Remove event creation and create a private community

After 8:00 a.m., you will no longer be able to create events or access existing events created by other users.

We’re also removing the ability to create private communities in the Community app on PS4. If you already have private communities, you can continue to access them.

Remote Play app updates on mobile and PC

At the same time as 8:00 am, the existing PS4 Remote Play app on the phone (iOS / Android), Windows PC and Mac, will change its name to PS Remote Play, and the option to connect to PS5 will be added. You’ll need to sign in to PSN from your PS5 in order to access the feature, so wait for the PS5 to launch in November!