Rocket Lake-S, Intel confirms a launch in Q1 2021!

Intel has just confirmed that its next generation of core processors, Rocket Lake-S, will hit the market in early 2021. It will be the 11th generation core.

The information is signed by John Bonini, Vice President / General Manager, Intel. In a recent intervention, he wanted to underscore the company’s commitment to suggesting progress, particularly in the gaming segment.

Rocket Lake-S, launching Q1 2021

Therefore, a beginning of the chronology for the introduction of the next generation of core processors is proposed. Known as Rocket Lake-S, this will be the 11th generation core. Its arrival is planned for the beginning of 2021, and more precisely for the first quarter. The man also confirms that one of the “big” novelties is support for PCIe 4.0.

On the AMD side, the schedule is shorter with an appointment in under an hour. The event will spawn the Ryzen 5000 series using the Zen 3 architecture. These solutions are likely to introduce new performance gaps in Intel’s offering. This is likely to urge the latter to communicate while the outputs speed up.

Note that Rocket Lake-S is likely to be accompanied by a new platform based on the family of 500 series chipsets. A calendar on the subject has been published with the aim of March 2021.

Rocket Lake-S CPU, will you see yourself with the 500 series chipsets in March 2021?