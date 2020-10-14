Uncategorized
Aesthetic Medicine Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes | Allergan, Alma Laser, Cynosure
Latest research document on ‘Aesthetic Medicine’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are
Allergan (Ireland),Alma Laser (United States),Cynosure (United States),Galderma (Switzerland),Johnson and Johnson (United States),Solta Medical International Inc. (United States),Syneron Medical (United States),Skin Tech Pharma Group (Spain),Sinclair Pharm (United Kingdom),Candela Medical (United States),Lumenis (Israel)
What is Aesthetic Medicine Market?
Aesthetic Medicine comprises all medical procedures that are intended at enhancing the physical appearance of the user with non-invasive or minimally invasive cosmetic measures. Aesthetic Medicine is not only limited to dermatologists and plastic surgeons as physicians of all specialties offer services to address the patient’s aesthetic requirements and needs. Some Aesthetic Medicine procedures are performed under local anesthesia while some procedures don’t require anesthesia at all
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Type (Injectable Fillers, Cream, Ointment, Capsules, Others), Application (Instant Rejuvenation, Wrinkle Prevention, Weight Loss, Skin Tightening, Others), End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Clinics, Dermatology Clinics, Others), Sales Channel (Direct Sale, Indirect Sales {Pharmacies, E-commerce, and Others}), Procedure (Surgical {Liposuction, Breast augmentation, Eyelid Surgery, Nose reshaping, and Others}, Non-Surgical {Chemical Peel, Botox injections, Soft Tissue Fillers, Laser Hair Removal, Microdermabrasion, and Others})
Market Influencing Trends:
The rising popularity of non-invasive aesthetic medicines
Growth Drivers
Increased aesthetics consciousness in people with signs of aging, wrinkles, loose facial skin and dark spots looking surgical or non-surgical corrective measures to enhance their appearance
Presence of large geriatric population and adults prone to dermatological problems owing to unhealthy and hectic lifestyle
Restraints that are major highlights:
Stringent regulatory measures concerning the safety and efficiency of aesthetic medicines
Opportunities
There is an increased opportunity for pharmaceuticals companies for meeting the expanding demands for people looking for enhancing their appearance
Over the counter availability of the aesthetic medicines can boost the market share for pharmacies and specialty stores
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Market Overview of Aesthetic Medicine
If you are involved in the Aesthetic Medicine industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by major players. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.
This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts, understanding current investments cycle and impact of COVID-19 and slowdown. The report presents the market competitive landscape and in-depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market along with their strategies to overcome production cycle issue and supply chain management to make process efficient.
Key Development Activities:
The market for Aesthetic Medicines is fragmented with the presence of international as well as local players. The companies may be involved in implementing strategies like mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and new improved product launches to increase their market share. An increase in the market of Aesthetic Medicines can be predicted due to the increasing awareness about aesthetics
