Amazon Prime Day 2020 on TudoCelular: best promotions on mobile and electronics

At the end of last month, we saw here that Amazon has finally scheduled Prime Day 2020 for this week (October 13th and 14th), an action that is happening in some countries and that offers products at lower prices, so it can be considered. an exclusive Black Friday.

Knowing this, TudoCelular decided to bring you our already traditional real-time marathon to compile the main offers within the platform, ensuring that you quickly and easily find the main offers that will roll during the event.

So if you’re looking for a new smartphone, tablet, laptop, and other electronics, keep an eye out as we’ll be feeding this post live with the top news by the end of Wednesday.

It should also be remembered that for Prime Day this is an exclusive action for customers linked to the Amazon Prime program, which guarantees free delivery and access to company services such as Prime Video, Amazon Music and more, for R $ 9.90 / month. If you are not yet a member and have never had an account in the program, you can try it for free for 30 days by clicking here or on the map below.