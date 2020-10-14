AMD is planning a Ryzen 5 5600 for $ 220

AMD’s online event Ryzen 5000 produced three solutions with the Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 9 5900X. These solutions are aimed at the middle and top of the range.

AMD’s offering will of course be expanded in the coming months to address all market segments. For example, non-X models are usually planned, particularly the Ryzen 5 5600. The goal is to offer more competitive prices.

Ryzen 5 5600, details

This chip is designed as a processor with six physical cores and 12 logical cores. The set is accompanied by a thermal cover of 65 watts. All details are not yet known. We have an AM4 format solution that should be at $ 220 ($ 299 for the Ryzen 5 5600X).

We don’t have any information about its frequencies and caches yet. However, the launch should take place in the first quarter of 2021.

The Ryzen 9 5900X is currently being announced as a showcase with 12 physical cores, 24 logical cores, a frequency of 3.7 GHz versus 4.8 GHz in boost mode and a cache of 70 MB. It is advertised for $ 549 and is accompanied by a TDP of 105 watts.

AMD Ryzen 5000 series lineup

ModelCores / ThreadsTDP (Watt) BOOST9 / Basis (GHz) Total CacheVentiradPrice (USD) AvailabilityRyzen 9 5950X16C / 32T105WUp up to 4.9 / 3.4 GHz72 MoN / A $ 7995 November 2020Ryzen 9 5900X12C / 24T105WUp up to 54.8 / 3, 7 G 7 5800X8C / 16T105W Up to 4.7 / 3.8 GHz 36 MoN / A $ 4495 November 2020 Ryzen 5 5600X6C / 12T65W Up to 4.6 / 3.7 GHz 35 MoWraith Stealth $ 2995 November 2020