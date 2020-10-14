IPhone 12 line will be limited to 15W wireless charging

Apple hosted an online event yesterday, September 13, in which it showcased its new line of cellphones – which bring the 12 new iPhones – and also took the opportunity to announce its HomePod Mini smart speaker, with a voice recognition function personalized each member of the family.

In the presentation, the Cupertino giant also took the opportunity to announce how its new smartphones will take advantage of its wireless charging technology and released a power of 15W for induction charging.

However, it will not be possible to achieve all this charging capacity with a wireless charger. According to the specification page for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, cellphones will only charge at this speed if they are connected to accessories with MagSafe technology.

This means that if the user tries to charge their cell phone with a common wireless charger, they will even be able to charge it, but it will be limited to the standard power of 7.5W.

However, Apple has ensured that other third-party accessory manufacturers are able to produce their chargers with support for MagSafe technology and therefore allow charging on newer iPhones with a power of 15 W.

However, it is important to note that previous generations of Apple, such as the iPhones 11 and iPhone X, for example, which support wireless charging, will also support the new chargers with MagSafe technology. Apple. However, these are limited to a power of 7.5 W.

