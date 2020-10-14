5G mmWave! IPhone 12 mystery announced in US with different side details revealed

As you can see above, the international model is the one on the right, while the one on the left, which is featured on Apple’s US website, has a little detail that almost looks like a button.

There has been a lot of speculation about a possible function that was not presented yesterday at the Apple event, but today Nilay Patel, editor-in-chief of The Verge, managed to answer the question: it is about ‘an opening for the 5G antenna. .

If you are wondering why American iPhones have this extra antenna if all models presented yesterday have 5G; understand that US models will be compatible with mmWave technology in n260 and n261 5G bands, which guarantees higher speed, but has limited coverage, which should take time to reach other markets with Brazil, by example.