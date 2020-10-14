IPhone SE, 11 and XR: Apple drops earbuds and charger from old box model

At the presentation event of the iPhone 12 line, Apple confirmed all the rumors and no longer offers chargers and headphones in the box of their smartphones. The novelty angered many consumers and became a meme on social media.

However, the company justifies its decision by stating that it is an effort to reduce the amount of electronic waste in the world. Now, what Apple didn’t warn is that the iPhone 11, XR, and SE 2020 case will also come without traditional accessories.

The information was discovered after the Apple Store website was restored. When the consumer chooses their iPhone, color and storage, they should come across the image below. In other words, Apple only ships the smartphone and its USB-C to Lightning cable.

With the change officially implemented worldwide, consumers now have to separately purchase the headset that they previously received with the smartphone. Currently, single EarPods cost R $ 219 in Apple Store Brazil.

The 20W power adapter is also sold at the same price in the domestic market. While Apple increased the price of its devices in its Brazilian store, the local consumer must now pay a little more to have the “complete set”.

For now, the iPhone 12 line does not have a release date in Brazil. Either way, a curious point is that Apple has not removed the EarPods headphones from the box of its devices in France. That’s because the country has an accessibility law that requires manufacturers to provide headsets with all smartphones.

What did you think of Apple’s decision for the current models? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

(updated October 13, 2020, 11:24 p.m.)