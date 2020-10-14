iPhone 12: Apple will keep headphones in the box of new phones in one country

We know that with the launch of the iPhone 12, Apple started taking new steps towards sustainability, having removed the headphones and wall charger from the box of new devices.

However, apparently this rule will not apply to all markets, as users who buy the iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max in a specific country will continue to receive EarPods headphones in the box. .

We are talking about France, where the official website of the apple still shows the presence of the accessory in the box, as you can see in the image below:

In other words, in addition to the USB-C cable for Lightning, buyers of the new iPhones in France will also receive wired headsets, leaving only the wall charger out.

Apparently the apple had to keep the accessory in the box due to local regulatory laws that forced it to do so, especially due to users with special needs.

Another user commented on Reddit that in France there is also a law that requires smartphone manufacturers to include headsets in the box to reduce exposure to radio broadcasts during communications.