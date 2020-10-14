Share Registry Services Market 2020 Strategic Assessments | Computershare, Link Group, Advanced Share Registry

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title “Global Share Registry Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Share Registry Services Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Computershare, Link Group, Advanced Share Registry, Tricor, Security Transfer Australia, Boardroom, CDC Pakistan, Automic Pty Ltd., MainstreamBPO, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, Capita, Escrow Group, Equiniti & Wells Fargo.

A Share registry is an entity who provide the following services to the shareholders on behalf of the listed or unlisted companies: Share register maintenance, receiving, validating and processing of share transfers, Dividend distribution by all modes including direct deposit, TT’s, money orders and cheques, Dividend Redistribution function, Registration of new shareholders, handling general enquiries and handling IPO’s.

Share Registry Services is mainly used by two groups: Issuers and Investors. And Issuers are the most widely used group which takes up about 62% of the global market in 2016.

EU is the largest sales region of Share Registry Services in the world in the past few years. EU market took up about 41.38% the global market in 2016, while United States was 37.25%, and Australasia is followed with the share about 7.97%.

Australia is now the key developers of Share Registry Services. The Australian share registry services industry has acted as a quasi-duopoly for a number of years, particularly amongst the larger and hence more complex accounts.

Computershare, Equiniti, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, Capita, Wells Fargo and Link Group are the key suppliers in the global Share Registry Services market. Top 3 took up about 71% of the global market in 2016.

In 2017, the global Share Registry Services market size was 2230 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2018-2025.

Market Overview of Global Share Registry Services

If you are involved in the Global Share Registry Services industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Applications [For Issuers & For Investors], Product Types [, Hardware & Software] and major players. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market along with impact of economic slowdown due to COVID.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Share Registry Services Market: , Hardware & Software

Key Applications/end-users of Global Share Registry ServicesMarket: For Issuers & For Investors

Top Players in the Market are: Computershare, Link Group, Advanced Share Registry, Tricor, Security Transfer Australia, Boardroom, CDC Pakistan, Automic Pty Ltd., MainstreamBPO, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, Capita, Escrow Group, Equiniti & Wells Fargo

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia & India

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of Share Registry Services market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Share Registry Services market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Share Registry Services market performance

– Market players information to sustain and enhance their footprint

