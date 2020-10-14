Social Business Intelligence Market to See Major Growth by 2025 | IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title “Global Social Business Intelligence Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Social Business Intelligence Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, Adobe Systems, Attensity Group, Beevolve, Clarabridge, Crimson Hexagon, Evolve24, Google, HP, Kapow Software/ Kofax, Lithium Technologies, NetBase Solutions, Radian6/Salesforce, Sysomos & Cision.

Social business intelligence uses data from social media and analyzes the data using big data analytics to obtain important business insights on the market. It is also used to know the market reputation for products. It unifies several business tools such as business intelligence, knowledge management, social networking, project management, collaboration, social media monitoring, and analytics to give a new interface for organizations to understand their business environment more thoroughly. It provides reliable data and aids enterprises to connect with new customers and resolve operational conflicts in a faster and better way than traditional business intelligence does.

The industry is a high-technology and high-profit industry, the research team maintain a very optimistic attitude. It is suggested that the new enterprises to enter the field.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

In 2017, the global Social Business Intelligence market size was 1310 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9130 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 27.5% during 2018-2025.

Market Overview of Global Social Business Intelligence

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Social Business Intelligence Market: , On-premises & Cloud

Key Applications/end-users of Global Social Business IntelligenceMarket: SMEs, Large Enterprises & Government Organizations

Top Players in the Market are: IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, Adobe Systems, Attensity Group, Beevolve, Clarabridge, Crimson Hexagon, Evolve24, Google, HP, Kapow Software/ Kofax, Lithium Technologies, NetBase Solutions, Radian6/Salesforce, Sysomos & Cision

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia & India

