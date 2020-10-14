Digital Content Market to Witness Massive Growth | Tencent, Microsoft, Sony, Activision Blizzard

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title “Global Digital Content Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Digital Content Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Tencent, Microsoft, Sony, Activision Blizzard, Apple, Google, Amazon, Facebook, EA, NetEase, Nexon, Mixi, Warner Bros, Square Enix., DeNA, Zynga, NCSoft, Baidu, Deezer, Dish Network, Giant Interactive Group, Hulu, Nintendo, Reed Elsevier, Schibsted, Spotify, Wolters Kluwer, KONAMI, Ubisoft & Bandai Namco.

Digital content industry is an important component of the digital economy. The so-called digital content industry is the use of digital high-tech tools and information technology to integrate the image, text, images, audio and other content into products and services. Digital content is stored on either digital or analog storage in specific formats. Forms of digital content include information that is digitally broadcast, streamed, or contained in computer files. Viewed narrowly, types of digital content include popular media types, while a broader approach considers any type of digital information (e. g. digitally updated weather forecasts, GPS maps, and so on) as digital content. Digital content has seen an increase as more households now have access to the Internet. Therefore, it is easier for people to receive their news and watch TV online, rather than from traditional platforms. Because of this increased access to the Internet, digital content is commonly published through individuals in the form of eBooks, blog posts, and even Facebook posts.

Large gains in game app spend in Japan and South Korea, with 4.4x and 5.8x growth year-over-year, respectively, were a key driver of the growth in mobile apps. China are high-growth markets, due to increasing device adoption and skyrocketing game app spend. South Korea comes out on top in various measures when looking at its mobile and digital content market. South Korea leads for 4G penetration and is the first country to reach over 50% for LTE subscribers. In Japan, apps have disrupted the mobile-first market. Always a strong mobile content country, the shift to smartphone and tablet apps is disrupting established players in the Japanese market.

The UK is the leading European country for total digital content spend and spend per capita. Like the US, UK consumers spend on a broad range of digital content, with the UK having a particularly strong online music market. Strong growth in game apps was not enough to overtake online music in 2014, but continued growth will see spend on game apps leapfrog online music in 2015.

US leads digital content spend, The US has the widest range of content spend and the highest devices per capita across the broadest range of devices. Spend on games apps grew the most between 2014 and 2015, but online games held the lead. Game apps? growth will likely challenge online movies in the coming years.

In 2017, the global Digital Content market size was 129600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 343800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.0% during 2018-2025.

Market Overview of Global Digital Content

Market Overview of Global Digital Content

If you are involved in the Global Digital Content industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Applications [Smartphones, Computes, Tablets, Smart TV, STB& Analogue TV & Non-network Consumption Device?CD-Player?game console?etc?], Product Types [, Movie and Music, Game, Education, Digital Publication & Others]

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market along with impact of economic slowdown due to COVID.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Digital Content Market: , Movie and Music, Game, Education, Digital Publication & Others

Key Applications/end-users of Global Digital ContentMarket: Smartphones, Computes, Tablets, Smart TV, STB& Analogue TV & Non-network Consumption Device?CD-Player?game console?etc?

Top Players in the Market are: Tencent, Microsoft, Sony, Activision Blizzard, Apple, Google, Amazon, Facebook, EA, NetEase, Nexon, Mixi, Warner Bros, Square Enix., DeNA, Zynga, NCSoft, Baidu, Deezer, Dish Network, Giant Interactive Group, Hulu, Nintendo, Reed Elsevier, Schibsted, Spotify, Wolters Kluwer, KONAMI, Ubisoft & Bandai Namco

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia & India

