Ryzen 5000 series, Asus releases new BIOS, test

Following AMD’s announcement of the Ryzen 5000 series, ASUS is releasing new BIOS for several of its 500 series motherboards. They support the Zen 3 architecture.

The manufacturer informs us that all 500 series motherboards are compatible with this future generation of Ryzen 5000 series processors. The full list can be found at the end of the article.

At the same time, the brand introduced several new motherboards.

The ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero has 100% passive cooling, a 16-phase TI 90 AMP power level and a “concise” design.

The TUF Gaming X570-Pro (WiFi) is equipped with 14 phase DrMOD power supplies, improved VRMs and an active chipset heat sink as well as an Intel WiFi 6 wireless connection and AI Noise technology.

After all, the new ROG Strix B550-XE Gaming embodies the “must” of the B550 family with 16 phases of power supply, complete cooling and a Hyper M.2 x16 Gen 4 card included in the package.

Specifications

ModelROG Crosshair VIII Dark HeroTUF Gaming X570 Pro (Wi-Fi) 128 GB

5100 MHz

OptiMem III

4 x DIMM, max. 128 GB

5100 MHz

OptiMem

4 x DIMM, max. 128 GB

5100 MHz

OptiMem II

Graphics output NilHDMI 1.4b

DisplayPort 1.2

HDMI 2.1 (4K @ 60Hz)

DisplayPort 1.2

Multi-GPU support, 3-way CFX / 2-way SLI, 2-way CFX, 3-way CFX / 2-way SLIE expansion slots, 2 x PCIe® 4.0 x16 SafeSlot

(@ x16 or x8 / x8)

1 x PCIe® 4.0 x16

(max. @ x4)

1 x PCIe® 4.0 x1

1 x PCIe® 4.0 x16 (@ x16)

1 x PCIe® 4.0 x16 (max. @ X4)

2 x PCIe® 4.0 x1

2 x PCIe® 4.0 x16 SafeSlot

(@ x16 or x8 / x8)

1 x PCIe® 3.0 x16

(max. @ x4)

2 x PCIe® 3.0 x1

Thunderbolt 3 supports NilNil 1 x headerStorage and connectivity 8 x SATA 6 Gb / s

1 x M.2 2280

(PCIe 4.0 x4 & SATA)

1 x M.2 22110

(PCIe 4.0 x4 & SATA)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C on the front

9 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (7 x Type A and 1 x Type C on the back, 1 x Type C on the front)

6 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (4 rear, 2 front)

4 x USB 2.0 (front panel)

8 x SATA 6 Gbit / s

2 x 22110 (PCIe 4.0 x4 & SATA)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C on the front

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (2 x Type A and 1 x Type C on the back)

6 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (4 on the back, two on the front)

4 x USB 2.0 (front panel)

6x SATA 6 Gb / s

1 x M.2 22110

(PCIe 4.0 x4 & SATA)

1 x M.2 22110

(PCIe 3.0 x4 & SATA)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C on the front

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (2 x Type A and 1 x Type C on the back, 1 x Type C on the front)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (front panel)

9 x USB 2.0 (5 rear, 4 front)

WirelessIntel Wi-Fi 6 AX200Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200Network 1 x Realtek RTL8125-CG 2.5 GB

1 x Intel I211-AT 1 GB

LANGuard

Intel I225-V 2.5 GB

LANGuard

Intel I225-V 2.5 GB

LANGuard

AudioSupremeFX S1220

Impedance sense

Amplify audio

Audio cover

Capacitors from Japan

Sonic Studio III and Sonic Studio Virtual Mixer

Sonic Radar III

DTS® Sound unbound

Realtek® S1200A

Impedance sense

Audio cover

Capacitors from Japan

DTS Custom for gaming headsets

SupremeFX S1220A

Impedance sense

Amplify audio

Audio cover

Capacitors from Japan

Sonic Studio III and Sonic Studio Virtual Mixer

Sonic Radar III

DTS® Sound unbound

AI noise canceling microphone

Cooling8 x onboard fan headers

2 x M.2 heat sinks

6 x integrated fan headers

1 x M.2 heat sink

6 x integrated fan headers

2 x M.2 heat sinks on board

AI network (GameFirst VI) AvailableAvailableAvailableAura SyncAvailableAvailableAvailableRGB header2 x Addressable RGB

2 x RGB

1 x addressable RGB

2 x RGB

2 x addressable RGB

2 x RGB

CPU power connector 8-pin + 4-pin 8-pin + 4-pin 8-pin + 4-pinProCoolProCool IIProCoolProCoolCOMNilAvailableNilSPI / TPMAvailableAvailableNil

Asus AMD 500 Series Motherboards – New BIOS

ASUS 500 series motherboard BIOS that supports Zen 3 processors

ChipsetModel nameBIOS release or later / Estimated release dateX570ROG RETICLE VIII FORMULA2206ROG RETICLE VIII HELD (WIFI) 2206ROG RETICLE VIII DARK HEROOct / E, 2020ROG RETICLE VIII HERO2206ROG RETICLE VIII IMPACT2206ROG STRIX X570-E GAMING2606ROG X570-F STRIX GAMING2606ROG STRIX X570-I GAMING2606TUF GAMING X570 PRO (WIFI) Oct / E, 2020TUF GAMING X570-PLUS (WIFI) 2607TUF GAMING X570-PLUS2607Pro WS X570-ACE2206PRIME X570-PRO2606PRIME X570-P2606PRIME X570-PRO / CSM2606PRIME X570650-P / E70 -P2606PRIME X570-PRO / CSM2606PRIME X570-P / EAM550 WG-X570-P / EAM550 WGIF-X570-P / CSMIFG-X570-P / CSMIF 2020ROG STRIX B550-E GAMING1004ROG STRIX B550-F GAMING 100450- F GAMING1004ROG STRIX B550-A GAMING1004ROG STRIX B550-I GAMING1004TUF GAMING B550-PLUS4FU4 GAMES B550M-PLUS1004PRIME B550-PLUS1004PRIME B550M-A (WIFI) 1004PRIME B550M100-CS1004PRIME A (WIFI) 1004PRIME B550M100-CS1004PR-B550M-CS100 M-A1004PRIME A520M-A / CSM1004PRIME A520M-E1004PRIME A520M-E / CSM1004PRIME A520M-K1004PRIME A520M-K / CSM1004Pro A520M-C / CSM1004